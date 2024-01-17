TCU Women Cancel Wednesday’s Game Against (7/7) K-State

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Less than 1 min.
HomeRegional Sports

Via K-State Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas – Due to a lack of healthy student-athletes, TCU has canceled Wednesday night’s game against (7/7) Kansas State.

Per Conference rule, the member institution unable to field a team will forfeit the contest if no extraordinary circumstances exist. As a result, K-State’s Big 12 record improves to 6-0.

Per NCAA policy, the game is determined to be a no contest and K-State’s overall record remains at 17-1 and its current winning streak remains at 11 consecutive games.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

K-State returns to Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday, as the Wildcats host Kansas for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at 1 p.m. Halftime of Saturday’s game will feature a performance from the Fargo-Moorhead Acro Team. Tickets are available by calling (800) 221-CATS, visiting kstatesports.com/tickets or by stopping by the K-State Athletics Ticket Office in Bramlage Coliseum.

Saturday’s game can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be heard on the K-State Sports Network online at kstatesports.com, or on the K-State Sports app.

Previous article
The Sports Ticket 1-17-24 NPL TRNY CANCELLED-KSU WINS-KU-1ST RD QBS-ROYALS ON AMAZON
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!