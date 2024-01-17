TCU Women Cancel Wednesday’s Game Against (7/7) K-State

Via K-State Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas – Due to a lack of healthy student-athletes, TCU has canceled Wednesday night’s game against (7/7) Kansas State.

Per Conference rule, the member institution unable to field a team will forfeit the contest if no extraordinary circumstances exist. As a result, K-State’s Big 12 record improves to 6-0.

Per NCAA policy, the game is determined to be a no contest and K-State’s overall record remains at 17-1 and its current winning streak remains at 11 consecutive games.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

K-State returns to Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday, as the Wildcats host Kansas for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at 1 p.m. Halftime of Saturday’s game will feature a performance from the Fargo-Moorhead Acro Team. Tickets are available by calling (800) 221-CATS, visiting kstatesports.com/tickets or by stopping by the K-State Athletics Ticket Office in Bramlage Coliseum.

Saturday’s game can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be heard on the K-State Sports Network online at kstatesports.com, or on the K-State Sports app.