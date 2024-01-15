K-State Agriculture Today: 1596 – Cattle Market…Hypothermia

An Update on the Cattle Market

Hypothermia Concerns for Cattle

Faces in Agriculture: Melissa Nelson

00:01:05 – An Update on the Cattle Market: Kicking off the show today is Katelyn McCullock, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center, with a cattle market update.

LMIC.info

00:12:05 – Hypothermia Concerns for Cattle: Gregg Hanzlicek, K-State veterinarian, continues the show with information about how to care for cows and calves in cold weather. Hypothermia is a concern for many young calves when it comes to our current weather conditions.

Preparing for Winter Weather Extremes

ksvdl.com

Animal Comfort Index

00:23:05 – Faces in Agriculture: Melissa Nelson: Another segment of Faces in Agriculture rounds out today’s show. Melissa Nelson with South Bend Industrial Hemp talks about the challenges the business has faced and how they are working to overcome them.

southbendindustrialhemp.com

South Bend Industrial Hemp on Facebook and Instagram

