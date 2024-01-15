K-State Agriculture Today: 1596 – Cattle Market…Hypothermia

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
1 min.
HomeAgriculture Today
  • An Update on the Cattle Market
  • Hypothermia Concerns for Cattle
  • Faces in Agriculture: Melissa Nelson

 

00:01:05 – An Update on the Cattle Market: Kicking off the show today is Katelyn McCullock, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center, with a cattle market update.

LMIC.info

 

00:12:05 – Hypothermia Concerns for Cattle: Gregg Hanzlicek, K-State veterinarian, continues the show with information about how to care for cows and calves in cold weather. Hypothermia is a concern for many young calves when it comes to our current weather conditions.

Preparing for Winter Weather Extremes

ksvdl.com

Animal Comfort Index

 

00:23:05 – Faces in Agriculture: Melissa Nelson: Another segment of Faces in Agriculture rounds out today’s show. Melissa Nelson with South Bend Industrial Hemp talks about the challenges the business has faced and how they are working to overcome them. 

southbendindustrialhemp.com

South Bend Industrial Hemp on Facebook and Instagram

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

Previous article
KNDY Area Closings & Delays For Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024
Next article
319: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 1/15/2024
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

ROYALS OPENING DAY!

MLB: Twins at Royals [NO APPS/STREAMING]

Play Ball!

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!