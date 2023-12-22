K-State Agriculture Today: 1586 – This Year’s Grain Market…Reindeer Taking Off in Kansas

Ready for the 2024 Grain Market

A Year of Weather in Kansas

Kansas Reindeer

*This is our last show of 2023, we will be back with a show on January 2 to kick off the new year. Happy Holidays!*

00:01:05 – Ready for the 2024 Grain Market: K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien starts today’s show with a grain market update. He explains the current conditions and recaps the year for the grain markets while also looking ahead.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – A Year of Weather in Kansas: Continuing the show is K-State assistant state climatologist, Matt Sittel, looking back at the weather we have experienced this year. He also says how Kansas may finish December.

mesonet.ksu.edu

00:23:05 – Kansas Reindeer: A conversation with Fulton Valley Farms owner, Betty Corbin, about reindeer finishes this year’s shows. She discusses how they care for their reindeer and the holiday magic they bring.

fultonvalleyfarms.com

