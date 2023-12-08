Wichita man sentenced after dealing narcotics out of hotel

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to five years in prison for having firearms while dealing illegal narcotics.

According to court documents, Alexander Schultz, 36, of Wichita pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In February 2023, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) learned that Schultz was selling narcotics at a hotel in Wichita. Through surveillance, SCSO detectives observed Schultz dealing out of his hotel room and from his car in front of the hotel. Law enforcement arrested Schultz on an outstanding warrant and searched his vehicle. Detectives discovered baggies with blue “M30” pills with later tested positive for fentanyl with a total net weight of 138.89 grams. Law enforcement also found methamphetamine (29.40 grams), two firearms, $2,878 in U.S. Currency, and several zipper bags containing raw marijuana inside the vehicle.

In Schultz’s hotel room, deputies found approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of crack cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. They also found a rifle under the mattress.

Schultz admitted the items located inside of the vehicle and hotel room were his, and that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine and fentanyl. He told investigators he had the firearms to protect himself and the drugs he was trafficking.

“Wherever there are illegal narcotics sales and guns there will likely be violence at some point. The defendant chose to deal drugs from a hotel showing he had no regard for the safety of the staff and other guests,” said U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher. “Law enforcement was able to arrest Alexander Schultz and stop him from selling fentanyl and methamphetamine which may have saved lives.”

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ola Odeyemi and Deb Barnett prosecuted the case.