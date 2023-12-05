Farmers and ranchers elect vice president, complete business at KFB’s 105th annual meeting

By Derek Nester
1 min.
MANHATTAN — Nearly 400 Farm Bureau members of Kansas on Monday wrapped up business for their farm organization during Kansas Farm Bureau’s (KFB) 105th annual meeting.

The policies adopted will now become the organization’s road map for the 2024 legislative session. Topics of discussion included economic development, agricultural credit and energy production and transmission.

Pottawatomie County farmer Glenn Brunkow was elected vice president. Others elected to the board of directors include:

  • Tim Tyson, Linn County
  • Dan Schmidt, Marshall County
  • Jim Schmidt, McPherson County
  • Jim Sipes, Stanton County

Delegates also re-elected Laura Haffner, Ellis County, as chair of the Women’s Leadership Committee.

Other activities included a host of agriculture-related workshops and speakers, including a keynote from award-winning broadcaster and storyteller Larry Hatteberg.

American Farm Bureau Federation and Kansas Farm Bureau staff members provided an update to members on several issues important to agriculture, including passing a new farm bill.

County Farm Bureaus and volunteers were recognized for their 2023 achievements.

A silent auction sponsored by the Women’s Leadership Committee raised $6,200 for mental health resources.
KFB Foundations’ Fundraiser, “Cousin Eddie’s Christmas Party,” raised more than $18,000, which benefits the End Hunger campaign.

YouTube videos of award winners will be available in the coming days at www.youtube.com/ksfarmbureau.

