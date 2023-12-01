K-State Agriculture Today: 1571 – Grain Market Action…Warmer Temperatures

Grain Market Lows

Cattle Chat: Important to Meat Consumers

Warming up Next Week

00:01:05 – Grain Market Lows: K-State grain economist, Dan O’Brien, begins today’s show with this week’s grain market update. He says what action the markets have seen as we enter the last month of the year.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

Upcoming Ukraine/Black Sea Region Webinar

00:12:05 – Cattle Chat: Important to Meat Consumers: Continuing the show is an episode from Beef Cattle Institute’s Cattle Chat podcast. K-State’s Brad White, Phillip Lancaster and Ted Schroeder discuss what consumers are most concerned about when it comes to sustainability and meat purchases.

Cattle Chat episode

ksubci.org

00:23:05 – Warming up Next Week: A weather update with K-State meteorologist Chip Redmond rounds out the show. He says people can expect it to dry out and warm up in the coming week.

mesonet.ksu.edu

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan