K-State Agriculture Today: 1565 – Winter Grain Mites…Manure Nutrient Availability

  • Winter Grain Mites
  • Using Poultry Manure
  • Limiting Use and New Rules for Antibiotics

 

00:01:05 – Winter Grain Mites: K-State crop entomologist, Jeff Whitworth, starts off the show with information about winter grain mites. He explains if producers should be managing winter grain mites if they are seeing them in their fields this time of year.  

Crop Insects in Kansas

 

00:12:05 – Using Poultry Manure: Continuing the show is Peter Tomlinson, K-State environmental quality specialist, talking about using manure in fields. He specifically takes a deeper look at poultry litter.  

Nutrient Availability in Poultry Manure

 

00:23:05 – Limiting Use and New Rules for Antibiotics: K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk rounds out today’s show by discussing new rules regarding antibiotics and options for limiting use.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

