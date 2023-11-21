K-State Agriculture Today: 1565 – Winter Grain Mites…Manure Nutrient Availability

Winter Grain Mites

Using Poultry Manure

Limiting Use and New Rules for Antibiotics

00:01:05 – Winter Grain Mites: K-State crop entomologist, Jeff Whitworth, starts off the show with information about winter grain mites. He explains if producers should be managing winter grain mites if they are seeing them in their fields this time of year.

Crop Insects in Kansas

00:12:05 – Using Poultry Manure: Continuing the show is Peter Tomlinson, K-State environmental quality specialist, talking about using manure in fields. He specifically takes a deeper look at poultry litter.

Nutrient Availability in Poultry Manure

00:23:05 – Limiting Use and New Rules for Antibiotics: K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk rounds out today’s show by discussing new rules regarding antibiotics and options for limiting use.

