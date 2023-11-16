K-State Agriculture Today: 1562 – Climate Resilient Cereals…Herd Introductions

Climate Resilient Cereals Lab

00:01:05 – Climate Resilient Cereals Lab: Kicking off today’s show is K-State’s Jagger Harvey and Jared Crain to discuss a climate resilient cereals lab that will support agriculture around the world.

00:12:05 – Introducing New Cattle to the Herd: A.J. Tarpoff, K-State beef veterinarian, continues the show to talk about what producers need to think about when introducing new livestock to their herd.

00:23:05 – Pests Seeking Warmth in Homes: Rounding out today’s show is K-State horticultural entomologist Raymond Cloyd explaining what nuisance pests might be seeking warmers places inside homes. He also mentions the benefits of cleaning up lawn and garden debris.

