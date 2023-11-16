K-State Agriculture Today: 1562 – Climate Resilient Cereals…Herd Introductions

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
1 min.
HomeAgriculture Today
  • Climate Resilient Cereals Lab
  • Introducing New Cattle to the Herd
  • Pests Seeking Warmth in Homes

 

00:01:05 – Climate Resilient Cereals Lab: Kicking off today’s show is K-State’s Jagger Harvey and Jared Crain to discuss a climate resilient cereals lab that will support agriculture around the world.

K-State to Lead $22M Cereal Crops Project Funded by USAID

Jagger – jjharvey@ksu.edu

Jared – jcrain@ksu.edu 

 

00:12:05 – Introducing New Cattle to the Herd: A.J. Tarpoff, K-State beef veterinarian, continues the show to talk about what producers need to think about when introducing new livestock to their herd.

Disease Concerns with New Herd Introductions

 

00:23:05 – Pests Seeking Warmth in Homes: Rounding out today’s show is K-State horticultural entomologist Raymond Cloyd explaining what nuisance pests might be seeking warmers places inside homes. He also mentions the benefits of cleaning up lawn and garden debris.

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

Previous article
The Sports Ticket 11-16-23 KSU IN FOCUS-BIG 12 TIEBREAKER-REMAINING BIG 12 SCHEDULE
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Thursday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

REGIONAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

LOCAL NEWS

― Advertisement ―

REGIONAL SPORTS

NEWS PODCASTS

― Advertisement ―

95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

Q 106.7 & 102.5 KQNK

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © 2023 Dierking Communications, Inc.