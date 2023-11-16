284: KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/16/2023

KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/16/2023
KD Country 94 Local News, Weather & Sports – 11/16/2023
REGIONAL NEWS
CANCELLED: Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Manhattan man
RILEY COUNTY – The Riley County Police Department reported that Ray Newman was located safe in Republic County. Thanks for your assistance during the alert....
LOCAL NEWS
New Age Industrial Joins Made in Kansas Program
Norton, KS – November 15, 2023 – New Age Industrial Corp, a leading manufacturer of aluminum products, is proud to announce that it has been...
REGIONAL SPORTS
Royals Announce Roster Moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to set their Major League Reserve List at 40. The Royals selected right-handed pitcher...
