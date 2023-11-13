K-State Agriculture Today: 1559 – Meat Demand Monitor…Youth Involvement

  • Cattle Market and Meat Demand Monitor
  • Kansas Ag in the Classroom Resources
  • Kansas 4-H

 

00:01:05 – Cattle Market and Meat Demand Monitor: K-State livestock economist, Glynn Tonsor, starts today’s show with a cattle market update. He explains changes in the market as well as how feedlot returns have moved and what he saw in the October Meat Demand Monitor.

AgManager.info

 

00:12:05 – Kansas Ag in the Classroom Resources: Continuing the show is Briana Jacobus, Kansas Ag in the Classroom marketing and communications director, to tell us about resources the foundation has available and how people can utilize them.

Kansas Ag in the Classroom

USDA.gov/media

 

00:23:05 – Kansas 4-H: 4-H youth development specialist Amy Sollock completes the show today as she discusses what 4-H has to provide for youth and how adults can support the organization. 

Kansas 4-H

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas.

