K-State Agriculture Today: 1559 – Meat Demand Monitor…Youth Involvement

00:01:05 – Cattle Market and Meat Demand Monitor: K-State livestock economist, Glynn Tonsor, starts today’s show with a cattle market update. He explains changes in the market as well as how feedlot returns have moved and what he saw in the October Meat Demand Monitor.

00:12:05 – Kansas Ag in the Classroom Resources: Continuing the show is Briana Jacobus, Kansas Ag in the Classroom marketing and communications director, to tell us about resources the foundation has available and how people can utilize them.

00:23:05 – Kansas 4-H: 4-H youth development specialist Amy Sollock completes the show today as she discusses what 4-H has to provide for youth and how adults can support the organization.

