Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/17/2023

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, member, Jon Ungerer, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. Commissioner Blaske was absent.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to appoint Commissioner Bramhall as chairman for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the minutes of the 01/09/23 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Huber & Associates, Jefferson City, MO

For Enterpol Lic & Maintenance

$12,561.00-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6656

Steven Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract attorney (Dec 2022)

$3,250.00-District Court Fund- P.O. #6815

Commissioner Ungerer attended the new commissioner training in Topeka last week.

Commissioner Bramhall met with Jay & Eric of AHRS to discuss health building and jail building plans.

Commissioner Bramhall received haul route and transmission line maps.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following purchase order. Motion passed 2-0.

Lincoln Truck Center, Lincoln, NE

For Replace cab air bags, DEF metering unit & filter

$2,685.24-Recycling Fund-P.O. #109404

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig opened motor grader bids. Lance Jones with Murphy Tractor was present for the bid opening.

CAT – Foley tractor bid was put in drop box yesterday. Bid for 2023 140 subject to availability which would not likely be in 2023 in the amount of $388,619.

Murphy Tractor bid for a 2023 JD 670GP with possible delivery day in May 2023.

An optional bid for a 2021 JD 672GP was also submitted, the machine has 750 hours on it and is considered a new demo in the amount of $334,000 with a warranty to 7,000 hrs thru September 2028. This machine would be available in 2 weeks.

The motor grader being replaced is a 2016 JD 670G with a buy back amount of $109,200.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig will put together a cost per hour estimate to break down the costs and bring back to the Board next week for a decision.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg gave the Commissioners a list of bridges/structures to be constructed for the upcoming year. Each of these structures were discussed at length.

Commissioner Ungerer has recently fielded a concern regarding the heavy non-local truck traffic on 12th Rd. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig will look into some additional signage that could possibly be put on the highways prior to turning onto said road. Consideration will be made to discuss some type of resolution addressing non-local heavy trucks on this road.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board. Sheriff Ackerman is requesting that the part-time deputy pay be increased from $20.89/hr to $22.00/hr to remain competitive.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the part-time deputy pay to $22.00 effective January 1, 2023. Motion passed 2-0.

The Sheriff’s office will begin the accreditation process through the State of Kansas. The cost for the accreditation is $400/year. The accreditation process could take up to 2 years to complete and Sheriff Ackerman is looking at hiring Ashley Behney as an independent contractor to complete this process.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Nothing pending at this time.

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the change in payroll dates from 3/31/23 & 06/30/23 to 4/3/23 & 7/3/23 respectively to keep KPERS contributions in the appropriate quarter. Motion passed 2-0.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. Ashley handed out her transportation summary report. Ms. Lyhane presented a bid from Edelman-Lyons to replace the alley door to the kitchen that no longer shuts in the amount of $5,380.00.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the bid from Edelman-Lyons in the amount of $5,380.00 to replace the kitchen alley door at the Helvering Center. Motion passed 2-0.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane said she will begin looking for a replacement van for Meals on Wheels. She has received $9,700 in donations that will be put towards this purchase and pay the remainder out of Agency on Aging.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane has interviewed and is recommending hiring Bonnie Johnson as part-time on call kitchen help. She will likely work for a couple of months for training and then will be on an on-call only basis.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the hiring of Bonnie Johnson as part-time on call kitchen help at the rate of $18.38/hour. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate account. Motion passed 2-0.

United State Treasury for 4th quarter 941 taxes $ 80.32

Linda Weber – reimbursement supplies $308.85

Mason Tax & Accounting – year end reports $ 70.00

Jon Ungerer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve abatements with a value of 1,730 and a tax amount of $250.28. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to recess the meeting at 10:24 a.m. to be reconvened in the basement for the Dept. Head Meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to reconvene the meeting in the basement at 10:34 a.m. for the Dept. Head meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Appraiser Francine Crome said they are finishing up final review for the 2023 values. Personal Property renditions are due March 15, 2023.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla – this is a little slower month so giving them time to get caught up on billing. They are performing drug testing. Vaccination clinics for the schools are being set up for March. Mid year reports for the 8 grants are due.

County Attorney Brad Lippert said they saw an increase in cases from July 2022 through December 2022 so busy getting those taken care of.

Register of Deeds Ruth Martin said they are transitioning to her as Register of Deeds. They are staying busy recording documents, scanning and indexing old records.

Joy Wilkinson, Asst Emergency Management reported that yearly filing of the grant has been completed. She is taking classes.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane reported that she finalized her KDOT grant. Meals on Wheels has now been split into 5 routes so that meals can be delivered in a more timely manner. They are always looking for volunteers to deliver.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker wanted to thank all the departments and the Board for working together over the past 10 years with her as treasurer. She will be retiring at the end of February. The democratic party will be meeting this Thursday to nominate a replacement. Jami stated they are busy with heavy truck and commercial truck renewals. We just recently finished our 1st tax collection year in CIC and there are still a few bugs to work out but for the most part went well.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar stated that he is available for any questions. He did recently send out a Supreme Court ruling regarding open records requests to all department heads. If someone did not receive it, please reach out to himself of Sandy for this information.

Melissa Borgerding – Extension Office Professional stated that Susie recently finished up Medicare Part D consultations and saw 28 people per day. Anastasia will be conducting a grain marketing seminar on 2/13/23 at the Marysville City building, this will be administered by K-State and Citizens State Bank has offered to sponsor the attendance fee and the meal.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig – Crews are busy cutting and clearing trees. As the weather improves, the bridge crew will get started on their 2023 list of replacement/repairs. The back parking lot hopefully will be resurfaced this Spring sometime.

County Clerk Sandy Wilson – There will be city/school elections this year and we are getting paperwork ready to go for filings. Staff is working on getting deeds/transfers caught up from end of 2022 and beginning of 2023. 2022 budget reports will continue to change as bills are paid out of prior year. Prior year bills can be paid through February. New 2023 budget reports are being distributed.

Commissioner Bramhall informed the group about Commissioner Blaske accident over the weekend and we wish him a speedy recovery. The plans for the construction of the new health building are progressing. The Board will be receiving an updated estimate for the jail construction and at that time will decide if need to do a new Resolution or set a date for a special election to move forward with Lease/Purchase option to build the new jail. Public meetings will be scheduled to educate the communities on the plans and the need for a new jail facility.

Commissioner Ungerer – hopes to visit each office in the near future to learn duties and responsibilities of each office.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to recess the meeting at 11:02 a.m. to reconvene in the Board meeting room for the remainder of the meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to reconvene the meeting at 11:09 a.m. Motion passed 2-0.

Leslie Jeter, ARPA Administrator met with the Board to discuss the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF) payment available to the County under the American Rescue Plan Act. The county is pre-qualified for $100K, $50K for fiscal year 2022 which would be received right away and $50K for the fiscal year 2023 which will be received later this year. The Board gave Ms. Jeter directive to go ahead and accept these dollars.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Jon Ungerer to adjourn the meeting at 11:40 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m.