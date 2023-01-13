AgMark LLC & Frontier Ag Announce Approval Of Grain Merchandising Agreement

- Advertisement -

BELOIT, KS (January 6, 2023) – AgMark LLC announced that Frontier Ag Inc will become a grain marketing partner of AgMark LLC, which is owned by Central Valley Ag, Inc., Ottawa Cooperative, Cloud County Co-op Elevator Association, Concordia Terminal LLC, Randall Farmers Co-op Union, and Trinity Ag LLC. Under the agreed terms, Frontier Ag Inc will transition its grain marketing and grain logistics to AgMark LLC. The strategic arrangement between AgMark and Frontier Ag Inc will increase grain movement and marketing efficiencies for all organizations while improving services provided to Frontier Ag producers.

“Frontier Ag Inc has 26 grain locations which will complement and expand our grain origination, marketing and handling network,” said Mark Hafliger, president of AgMark. “It is great to have cooperatives working together to accomplish more while ultimately bringing greater value to their producer owners and our destination market customers.”

The board of Frontier Ag Inc and CEO, Stan Remington, are excited about the opportunities with AgMark LLC. “Frontier Ag Inc strives to ensure that we are strategically positioned to meet the needs of our ever-changing producer owners. Aligning with AgMark will increase and improve our marketing opportunities while also providing additional value for our producers.”

The effective date of the transaction is tentatively planned for March 1, 2023. For additional information contact Mark Hafliger, President AgMark LLC at 785-738-9641 or Stan Remington, CEO Frontier Ag Inc at 785-899-3681.

About AgMark

AgMark LLC is a Kansas-based grain company headquartered in Beloit, Kansas that was created in 1999 to be the recognized leader in grain marketing, merchandising and logistics solutions for our cooperative and farmer owners, helping them maximize profits through our industry expertise. For more information about AgMark please visit our website at www.agmarkllc.com.

About Frontier Ag Inc

Frontier Ag Inc is a northwestern Kansas based farmer owned cooperative headquartered in Goodland, KS. Frontier Ag Inc has 26 locations in northwestern Kansas providing a variety of products and services needed for the local farmers. For more information about Frontier Ag Inc visit our website at www.frontieraginc.com.