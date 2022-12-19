Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 12/12/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 12/05/22 meeting and the Agenda as presented for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with representatives from the transition line to discuss a final route. The County will be receiving a cleaned up final map in the near future.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For contract attorney fees (11-11-22 to 12-08-22)

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6808

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve reimbursement from ARPA funds for November/December payroll expenses for Leslie Jeter in the amount of $2,361.00. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

CNH Industrial Accounts for Kan Equip, Philadelphia, PA

For Repair swing cylinder on backhoe

$3,321.05-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109400

Murphy Tractor & Equip Co Inc, Topeka, KS

For John Deere cylinder guard

$3,671.37-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. 109399

Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc, Milwaukee, WI

For 5 mower tires 24×7.7×10 w/tube, flaps & foam

$1,935.75-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109401

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Board with a Public Notice of Proposed Vacation of County Road in Bigelow Township for approval. The review for this road vacation will be held on Monday, December 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the public notice for the proposed vacation of a county road in Bigelow township. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig informed the Board that he will be asking for bids for the motor grader which is due to be replaced in 2023. It could take 6-9 months to get the grader so in order to receive it during the 2023 year, he will seek bids at this time.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig advised the Board that he has been working with Shelby Temps in regards to a change in the way we are doing recycling. Currently the Cities of Frankfort, Axtell, Marysville and Valley Heights High School own their recycling trailers that are being pulled and disposed of by the County Recycling Coordinator. Some of these trailers are not in the best of shape and the entities have had some issues insuring these trailers. Temps will buy 4 recycling trailers to be put at the locations, making recycling available 24/7 and the County will pay a monthly rental fee and will pay for each time the trailer is dumped. This will eliminate the Saturday morning recycling. The Board is in agreement to move forward with this plan.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board. Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution #20-22-12-12-1 to eliminate payments wherein the costs are greater than the benefit received by the recipient and will no longer provide refunds of ad valorem property tax and motor vehicle overpayments in the form of checks, drafts or other orders drawn for presentation to its official bank when the amount of this refund or return is at any one time less than $5.00. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution #20-22-12-12-2 that a portion remaining in the 2022 Motor Vehicle Operating Fund on 12-31-22 be retained by the Marshall County Treasurer to be transferred to the Motor Vehicle Equipment Fund in the amount of $4,000. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve a step raise for Melody Germann from Clk I St I to Clk I St II effective January 1, 2023. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker will contact the newspapers and radio station to run ads for the upcoming holiday scheduled closings for the courthouse. The Courthouse will be observing Christmas Holiday beginning at noon on Thursday, December 22 and will reopen on Tuesday, December 27 at 8:30 a.m. The Courthouse will be closed to the public for a work day to process year end on Friday, December 30 and will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar presented contract for professional services for Kelly J Fuemmeler in the amount of $3,000/month and Steve Kraushaar in the amount of $3,250/month for 2023 contract year.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Contract for Professional Services for Kelly J Fuemmeler in the amount of $3,000/month and Steve Kraushaar in the amount of $3,250/month for the 2023 contract year. Unanimous.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve hiring Jarik Weiche as a Correction Officer (probation) effective January 1, 2023. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to commence using Johnson County Medical Examiner beginning January 1, 2023. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to allocate up to $20,000 to Transition Plus for capital purchases from the ARPA funds.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She presented a bid from US Foods for a new 60” Vulcan Endurance 10 burner range/oven for the Marysville nutrition site in the amount of $6,959.60.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Dritz Blaske to accept the bid from US Foods for the new oven for the Agency on Aging site in Marysville in the amount of $6,959.60. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane said she is waiting on a bid from Edelman-Lyon for the North door.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a step raise for Tim Scheele from Clk I St II bus driver to Clk II St I bus driver effective January 1, 2023. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane asked the Board to reconsider the cost of living adjustments for herself and Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla as the previous raises that were allowed did not equal the 10% adjustment given across the board. No action was taken.

Austin St. John, Marysville City Administrator stopped into the meeting to let the Board know the City is interested in the plans for the Health Department as they are trying to work on developing the green space adjacent to the property.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board. She gave a flu/covid vaccine update. The design of the new health building was discussed. Commissioner Bramhall and Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla will be meeting with Jay from AHRS on Wednesday to discuss changes.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve contract for professional services for Elizabeth Olson in the amount of $2,300/month for the 2023 calendar year. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve tax abatements with a value of 8,248 and a tax amount of $964.96. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 10:59 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.