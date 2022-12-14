KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local NewsKNDY News

TC Energy Incident Response & Oil Recovery Update – 12/13/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

3:30 p.m. CT — December 13, 2022

Our ongoing efforts for incident response and oil recovery at our Keystone Pipeline System Milepost 14 Incident site in Washington County, Kansas continue:

  • Rainfall in the area has not had a negative impact on containment on site. Our onsite team had proactively prepared for this event with a secondary dam and additional resources. Crews are working to mitigate challenging road conditions by bringing in more gravel, mats and limiting traffic as it allows.
  • We continue to prioritize the safety of people and the environment. Late yesterday, we rescued a beaver impacted by the incident. Our third-party environmental experts are caring for the animal using specialized equipment and techniques.
  • Vacuum trucks and our crews continue to operate around the clock. Multiple booms are set up downstream of the release point to contain the oil from moving downstream; oil has not breached the containment area.
  • The investigation is ongoing, and we do not have any updates on a cause.
Previous article
12-14-22 HS BBALL RECAP-ROYALS SIGN A FREE AGENT
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000.

