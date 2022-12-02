Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/28/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, Chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 11/21/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Salina Blueprint & Micrographic Systems, Salina, KS

For Standing roller shelf, shipping and installation

$4,748.00-Courthouse Maintenance & Repair Fund-P.O. #6842

Brown County Treasurer, Hiawatha, KS

For Share of 4 county budget

$1,006.45-District Court Fund-P.O. #6806

Judge Patton will be retiring in January. He stopped in to the meeting to thank the Board for all the support they have given to District Court. Judge Weingart will likely be replacing him as chief judge for the district.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The previously discussed request to name a small stream that flows into Marshall County from Nebraska was discussed. The proposed name of the stream is Little Mission Creek. This stream is unnamed at this time and only flows into Balderson Township for about ½ mile before flowing into Mission Creek. Mike briefly spoke with Balderson Township Clerk Kelly FitzGerald and does not feel that the township is opposed to name this stream.

The Health Department buildings have all been leveled and the fill in work is still in progress.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application for Scott & Michele Holle for the construction of a 26’ x 32’ residential garage at 154 Granite Rd, Bremen, KS. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar presented a revised Blue Rapids Housing Authority Lease Agreement to be entered into. The revision was insertion of a liability clause.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to enter into a Lease Agreement with the Blue Rapids Housing Authority for the use of serving meals. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – payroll hours worked with the Board present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:50 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to hire Grant Duncan as Deputy Sheriff (3 yr) at $20.66/hr (due to experience) effective December 1, 2022. Unanimous.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman presented a bid for a Tek84 Intercept Whole Body Scanning System in the amount of $164,000 which includes the cost of $141,500 for the scanner with 1 year warranty and an additional 3 years of warranty at the rate of $7,500/year. This is a mobile unit so can be installed and calibrated in the current jail but will be able to be installed in the new jail facility.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the purchase of the Tek 84 Intercept Whole Body Scanning System in the amount of $164,000 to be paid out of ARPA funds. Unanimous.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman presented a bid for 11 new body cameras from Axon Enterprises in the amount of $51,182.10. These cameras will be upgraded in 2 ½ years and then again at 5 years for this cost.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the purchase of 11 new body cameras for the Sheriff’s office from Axon Enterprises in the amount of $51,182.10. Unanimous.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman presented a bid for 10 car cameras from Axon Enterprises in the amount of $90,000 over 5 years with a yearly cost of $18,000. County Attorney has a fund to assist with these payments.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the purchase of 10 car cameras in the amount of $18,000/year for 5 years. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Pawnee Mental Health 2023 contract for services with an allocation in the amount of $121,492. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:18 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.