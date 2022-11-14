KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

KDHE Releases Healthy Kansans 2030 State Health Assessment and Improvement Plan

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – Today, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) published the Healthy Kansans 2030 State Health Assessment (SHA) and State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP), marking the conclusion of an 18-month-long initiative to move the health of Kansans in a positive direction. A nearly yearlong State Health Assessment included the analysis of 130 health indicators and a concentration on key issues gathered though a statewide survey, focus groups and interviews. The Healthy Kansans 2030 Steering Committee chose four priorities to be the focus of the 2023-2027 State Health Improvement Plan:

  1. Improve inequities in health and health outcomes.
  2. Improve access to care, including behavioral health.
  3. Improve conditions that facilitate healthy behaviors and health literacy.
  4. Improve public health funding.

These priorities became the framework the SHIP Planning Committee used to create the goals, strategies and actions that will be pursued over the next five years.

“The State Health Improvement Plan is a companion plan to the State Health Assessment and was built by engaging with communities and organizations around the state” said Janet Stanek, Secretary of KDHE. “The focus of the implementation effort will be to identify and recruit local health departments, health organizations and other community leaders to directly support this work and to adopt the priorities, goals and strategies in the SHIP as focus areas for the work they do in the communities they serve.”

A link is provided on the KDHE website for others to engage and get involved. Updates on the process will be included in future issues of Public Health Connections, on the agency website (kdhe.ks.gov) and through public press releases.

To learn more about the State Health Assessment and Improvement Plan, visit: https://kdhe.ks.gov/201/11681/.

Updates on the process will be included in future issues of Public Health Connections, on the agency website and through press releases.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Multi-Year Flex Accounts Can Help Manage Water Use in Drought Years
Next article
AG Derek Schmidt announces settlement with Google over location tracking practices
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

AG Derek Schmidt announces settlement with Google over location tracking practices

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – (November 14, 2022) – Kansas Derek Schmidt...

Multi-Year Flex Accounts Can Help Manage Water Use in Drought Years

Derek Nester -
MANHATTAN, Kansas — As the drought continues to intensify...

Paul Hoover named Royals bench coach

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that...

Bobby Witt Jr., Brady Singer and Salvador Perez earn 2022 Royals team awards

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced their 2022...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.