College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Kansas Set for Second-Straight Road Test at Baylor Saturday

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off their first road loss of the season, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. The game will be nationally broadcasted on ESPN2 with Anish Shroff (Play-by-Play), Brock Osweiler (Analyst) and Taylor McGregor (Sideline) on the call.

Kansas (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) travels to Texas for the second time this season, after defeating Houston on Sept. 17, 48-30. Kansas will look to break a two-game skid following defeats against No. 17 TCU, 31-38, on Oct. 8, and Oklahoma, 42-52, on Oct. 15.

Baylor (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) enters Saturday’s game after dropping two straight games, falling to Oklahoma State, 36-25, at home on Oct. 1, before losing at West Virginia, 43-40, on Oct. 13. Baylor has a top 25 scoring offense, averaging 37.8 points per game, which ranks 25th in the country.

The Jayhawks rank in the top-20 nationally in numerous statistical categories, including a Big 12-leading 39 touchdowns and scoring offense ranked 19th nationally with an average of 39.3 points per game. Kansas also ranks fourth in the country in team passing efficiency and 10th in passing yards per completion, while ranking 22nd in the country in rushing offense, averaging 208.0 yards per game on the ground. The Jayhawks sit atop the Big 12 and rank sixth in the country in third down conversion percentage at 53.8 percent.

Last time out at Oklahoma, senior safety Kenny Logan Jr., led the charge defensively, tallying 14 tackles, 1.0 tackles-for-loss and an interception, becoming the first player in the country this season to have 14-plus tackles in a game with an interception and a tackle-for-loss. Defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr., ranks 11th in the country and third in the Big 12 in sacks, averaging 0.86 sacks per game entering Saturday.

Saturday’s matchup between the Jayhawks and the Bears will be the 22nd between the two teams on the gridiron, as Kansas seeks its first win in Waco in the series history. Baylor leads the all-time series at 17-4, with Kansas’ last victory coming in 2007.

Following Saturday’s game at Baylor, Kansas will enter its bye week, before returning home to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on November 5 against Oklahoma State. Tickets for Kansas’ final two home games can be purchased here.

10-17-22 CHIEFS BILLS-KU TORCHED-HUSKERS-CRAZY SAT CFB-MLB PLAYOFFS
Jayhawks Celebrate and Kickoff Basketball Season with Late Night in the Phog
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
