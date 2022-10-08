No. 17 TCU edges No. 19 Kansas in Second-Half Shootout

- Advertisement -

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a second-half shootout, No. 17/18 TCU edged No. 19/17 Kansas, 38-31, on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas’ third-consecutive sellout of 47,233 saw Kansas fall (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) for the first time this season, while TCU improved to 5-0 (2-0 Big 12). ESPN’s College GameDay set the scene, making its first football trip to Lawrence early Saturday morning.

Kansas outgained TCU 540-452 for the game, highlighted by redshirt-senior quarterback Jason Bean throwing for a career-high four touchdowns and 262 yards. Been finished 16-for-24 through the air, which all of his attempts coming in the second half. Bean threw two touchdowns to redshirt-sophomore Quentin Skinner and one each to senior Mason Fairchild and junior Luke Grimm.

After scoring a combined 13 points in the first half, the two teams posted 28 points each in the second half. In the second half there were four ties and four lead changes, with TCU’s Max Duggan hitting Quentin Johnston for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 1:36 remaining being the game-winning score.

Skinner ended the game with a career-high 98 yards receiving and his two touchdown receptions were also a career best. Grimm caught a team-high six passes for 73 yards. He has 15 catches in his last three games and 25 for the season. Sophomore running back Devin Neal led KU with 88 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Down 10-3 at halftime, Kansas tied the game at 10-10 on the opening drive of the second half when Bean connected with Fairchild for a 12-yard touchdown pass. Highlighting the four-play, 75-yard scoring drive was a 52-yard pass play from Bean to redshirt-freshman Tanaka Scott, where Scott shook a TCU tackler and raced down the left side line.

Kansas senior Kenny Logan Jr. forced a fumble and recovered it on TCU’s next drive at the TCU 40-yard line. Five plays later Bean connected to Grimm on an eight-yard touchdown pass to give the home team a 17-10 lead with 7:36 remaining in the third quarter.

TCU tied the game at 17-17 on the next drive and then took advantage of an interception making it 24-17 on a five-play, 26-yard drive with 3:59 remaining in the third quarter.

Kansas answered TCU’s 14-point run with a four-play, 72-yard drive to knot the game at 24-24 when Bean hit Skinner on a 38-yard touchdown pass. It was Skinner’s second touchdown of the season.

TCU broke the tie with a 50-yard touchdown drive to make it 31-24 just before the end of the third quarter.

Kansas tied the game for the fourth time in the second half, at 31-31, with a four-play 61-yard drive culminating with a 29-yard Bean to Skinner touchdown pass with 4:21 remaining.

TCU scored the game winner with 1:36 remaining and Kansas would drive to the TCU 34-yard line before turning it over on downs ending KU’s chances.

In the second quarter, Kansas drove down to the TCU one-yard line after mounting its best drive of the first half. The drive went for 80 yards and was highlighted by a 48-yard reception from junior Jalon Daniels to senior Manson Fairchild and a 21-yard rush by sophomore Devin Neal. TCU recovered a KU fumble, ending the drive and then went on a 99-yard scoring drive of its own to take a 10-0 lead with 3:26 before intermission.

On the ensuing drive, Kansas marched 53 yards in eight plays to the TCU 22-yard line. Redshirt-junior kicker Jacob Borcila then connected on a 40-yard field goal to make the score 10-3 in favor of TCU with 36 seconds before halftime. The 40-yarder was Borcila’s longest of the season and led to TCU holding a 10-3 lead at intermission.

On the first drive of the game, TCU took a 3-0 lead on a 39-yard field goal after driving to the Kansas 21.

Kansas will next play at Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. (Central). The contest from Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma, will be televised by either ABC or ESPN2.