Kansas Farm Bureau purchases Shop Kansas Farms

By: Derek Nester

Date:

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) has purchased Shop Kansas Farms (SKF), an online community that connects consumers with Kansas farmers and ranchers.

“Kansas Farm Bureau is excited about this partnership and what it means to current and future users of Shop Kansas Farms,” Terry Holdren, CEO of Kansas Farm Bureau, says. “Shop Kansas Farms was born during COVID-19 shutdowns by Farm Bureau member Rick McNary and has continued to provide a way for consumers and farmers to connect over food and farming. Together, with Rick, we plan to build the platform out and help communities create local food systems.”

McNary will remain a driving force behind SKF and will focus on things like consulting with communities who want to develop local food systems.

“Kansas Farm Bureau has been instrumental in the success of Shop Kansas Farms from the beginning,” Rick McNary, creator of Shop Kansas Farms, says. “Staff provided help as administrators on the Facebook group and were sounding boards as the viral community took off. We were partners from the start and this purchase solidifies KFB’s interest in finding ways to ensure rural communities and Kansans thrive.”

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000.

