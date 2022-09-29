Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

Biologists Detect Undesirable Species at Scott State Fishing Lake

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

HAYS –Reports from the public of alleged “intruders” in Scott State Fishing Lake were recently confirmed by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) Fisheries biologists in late August 2022. Fisheries staff confirmed the presence of gizzard shad, Dorosoma cepedianum, in the spring-fed lake – 91 gizzard shad that averaged 5.7 inches long to be precise – during an exploratory electrofishing survey.

Based on the gizzard shad sampled, staff are confident the majority were hatched just this year.

“Given the relatively high abundance and young age, it’s likely that most of the current population was produced in Scott State Fishing Lake and not the result of immigration or stocking,” said KDWP district Fisheries biologist Dave Spalsbury.” Well, it wasn’t Department-led stocking, that is.

“Gizzard shad were not stocked by KDWP, so the Scott State Fishing Lake population originated via natural immigration during our high flow-through event in May 2021, or through unauthorized public stocking,” added Spalsbury.

While the full effects of gizzard shad establishment in Scott State Fishing Lake are currently unknown, Fisheries staff are well aware of the detrimental effect this species can have in small lakes if left unchecked.

During the initial establishment of a population, small gizzard shad can actually serve as forage for select sportfish. But over time – and with continued reproduction – juvenile gizzard shad form into adults and become too large to be vulnerable to predation. Inevitability, this leads to multiple fish populations directly competing for forage, and overall growth being stymied.

KDWP Fisheries staff are currently evaluating management strategies to mitigate the establishment of gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake, with hopes of protecting the 115-acre lake from becoming overrun with the undesirable species.

Currently, Scott State Fishing Lake is home to channel catfish, crappie, largemouth bass, sunfish, saugeye and the occasional rainbow trout. With the aid of good science, proactive management efforts, and continued monitoring – KDWP’s Fisheries staff aim to keep it that way.

For more on Scott State Fishing Lake, including creel and length limits, click HERE.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKansas Farm Bureau purchases Shop Kansas Farms
Next articleTake Action Before an Emergency: National Preparedness Month
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

9-29-22 JUDGE-ROYALS-AOW-BUCS SMACK-AMAZON IMPACT ON SPORTS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8166025-9-29-22-judge-royals-aow-bucs-smack-amazon-impact-on-sports

MNM Tire Road Trip Week 5

Sunflower State Radio -
This week we take a look at Washington County's opponent Bennington. 

9-30-22 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8166018-9-30-22-brian-hanni-voice-of-the-jayhawks

Tommy Townsend Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Derek Nester -
By Matt McMullen - Chiefs.com The best punters are so...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.