ESPN Platforms Will Air 29 KU Men’s Basketball Games in 2022-23

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The ESPN family of networks will televise 29 Kansas men’s basketball games this coming season, including three games on Big Monday, according to the 2022-23 Big 12 Conference schedule released Friday. The Big 12 also announced that CBS will air three KU games.

For the 31st-consecutive season dating back to 1992-93, every Kansas game will be televised. Eight KU games will appear on Big 12 NOW, including three in conference play. Television and game-time information for the Jan. 28 at Kentucky will be announced at a later date.

KU will play its first Big Monday game at Baylor on Jan. 23. KU will then host Texas on Monday, Feb. 6 and conclude its Big Monday slate at TCU on Feb. 20. Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas has appeared on more ESPN Big Monday contests than any other conference school. KU is 76-21 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (46-1 at home and 30-20 on the road), including 57-15 under head coach Bill Self (35-0 at home and 22-15 on the road). Additionally, KU has won 39-consecutive Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU is 21-3 in its last 24 ESPN Big Monday contests.

CBS will broadcast two games from Allen Fieldhouse – Saturday, Dec. 31, against Oklahoma State and Saturday, Jan. 21, versus TCU. CBS will also air KU’s game at Oklahoma on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Dec. 31 home game vs. Oklahoma State will tip off KU’s conference competition. The Jayhawks will then hit the road for games at Texas Tech on Jan. 3 and at West Virginia on Jan. 7. Kansas will play each league foe twice, as the conference’s round-robin format has dictated since the 2011-12 season.

Kansas released its nonconference schedule on June 28, featuring Allen Fieldhouse games against Indiana, Seton Hall and Harvard, as well as contests against Southern Utah and Texas Southern. The Seton Hall game is part of the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle. KU defeated Texas Southern in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament en route to the national title. KU will face Duke in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 15, and participate in the eight-team field at the Battle4Atlantis, Nov. 23-25. The Jayhawks will also play road games at Border Showdown foe Missouri on Dec. 11 and at Kentucky on Jan. 28 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

KU will officially tip off the 2022-23 season with the 38th annual Late Night in the Phog on Friday, Oct. 14, in Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is coming off a 34-6 season in which it won its sixth national title, fourth in NCAA history. KU tied Baylor for first in the Big 12 regular season with a 14-4 record. It was KU’s NCAA-record 63rd conference regular-season title and 20th in the 26-year history of the Big 12. KU then won the Big 12 Tournament, advanced to its NCAA-record 32nd-consecutive NCAA Tournament, a streak that started in 1990, and its 16th Final Four. The Jayhawks won their last 11 games of the season en route to the NCAA title and became the all-time winningest program in college basketball history, currently at 2,357 wins.