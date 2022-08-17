Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Professional SportsKansas City Royals

Royals infielder Vinnie Pasquantino named American League Player of the Week

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Major League Baseball announced today that Vinnie Pasquantino (pass-quin-tee-no) has been named American League Player of the week for the period of Aug. 8-14. During that time, the Royals infielder posted a .455/.500/1.045 (10-for-22) slashline and amassed an American League-best 4 home runs, 1 double, 6 RBI and 2 walks, while striking out just once and hitting safely in each of his 6 games, setting a career-long hitting streak that remains active into tonight. In the same span, he also led all American League hitters with a 1.045 slugging percentage and 23 total bases. while his 10 hits tied for the American League lead with Seattle’s Mitch Haniger and Chicago’s Eloy Jiménez.

This marks Pasquantino’s first AL Player of the Week Award, and it’s the first by a Royals player since Andrew Benintendi took home the honors for Sept. 6-12, 2021. He becomes the first Kansas City rookie to earn the award since Mike Aviles won co-Player of the Week honors for the week of July 28-Aug. 3, 2008.

Pasquantino’s week began with a doubleheader vs. the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, in which he became the 13th Royal (17th instance) to homer in both games of a doubleheader, and the first to turn the trick since Whit Merrifield on Aug. 6, 2017 vs. Seattle. His week included a pair of game-winning RBI, including Game 1 of the aforementioned doubleheader when his 2-run home run off Lance Lynn was the decisive blow, and again two days later when his 2nd inning, solo home run against White Sox ace Dylan Cease gave the Royals a lead they wouldn’t surrender.

Pasquantino, 24, finished his Player of the Week campaign by guiding the Royals offensively to a 4-0 shutout of the Majors’ best Los Angeles Dodgers yesterday afternoon, recording a career-high-tying 3 hits, including an RBI single in the 3rd inning, a leadoff double in the 6th and a solo home run off Major League Baseball’s active saves leader Craig Kimbrel in the 8th.

Along with his American League highs in home runs, slugging percentage, total bases, isolated power (.591), extra-base hits (5, T-1st) and hits (T-1st) last week, Pasquantino ranked second among American League players (min. 20 PA) in batting average and OPS (1.545), while also ranking in strikeouts (T-3rd fewest), runs scored (6, T-4th), RBI (T-4th) and on-base percentage (5th).

The left-handed infielder was selected by the Royals in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Old Dominion University (Va.) and made his Major League debut on June 28 vs. Texas.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSchmidt proposes major four-lane highway as priority to grow Southern Kansas
Next articleAgencies Partner to Promote Safety as Kids Head Back to School
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

8-17-22 JOSH EILERT-WEST VIRGINIA MEN’S ASSISTANT COACH-OSBORNE NATIVE

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8140917-8-17-22-josh-eilert-west-virginia-men-s-assistant-coach-osborne-native

Agencies Partner to Promote Safety as Kids Head Back to School

Derek Nester -
Back to school is a busy time for children...

Schmidt proposes major four-lane highway as priority to grow Southern Kansas

Derek Nester -
PITTSBURG – (August 17, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General...

Royals vs. Twins Game Highlights (8/16/22) | MLB Highlights

Sunflower State Radio -

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.