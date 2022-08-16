Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

Resources and Assistance for Kansas Veterans Impacted by PACT Act Released

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law on August 1.

The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers. Governor Kelly called on the Senate to pass the bipartisan bill in June.

The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) operates 14 field offices around the state and, together with its Veterans Claims Assistance Program partners, stands ready to serve all veterans and family members in Kansas.

“As Commander in Chief of the Kansas National Guard, I am grateful to Senator Moran and Representative Davids for leading the push to pass the PACT Act and deliver care for the troops who have done so much to protect us,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I encourage every Kansas veteran impacted by this new law to contact the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office and get the care they deserve.”

“Our Veterans Service Representatives (VSR), located throughout the State, assist veterans by providing quality and timely claims assistance, thus enabling them access to their earned compensation and benefits,” Bill Turner, Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs, said. “In addition, our Agency’s leadership, coupled with the VSRs, provide outreach services to educate Veterans, Families, and Employers on the various programs, services, and benefits available to eligible Veterans.”

“Active implementation of this law will enable a large group of Veterans to more effectively demonstrate their exposure to Agent Orange, burn pits, and other toxic agents,” Eric Rohleder, Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office Deputy Director, said.

Kansas veterans can call 1-800-513-7731 to speak with a state Veteran Services Representative for assistance filing a claim or healthcare application or visit VA.gov/PACT to learn more.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly Announces $24.8 Million for Improvements to Flint Hills Trail
Next articleK-State launches statewide community visit initiative; Flint Hills visit will be Sept. 1
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

K-State launches statewide community visit initiative; Flint Hills visit will be Sept. 1

Derek Nester -
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University is coming to your...

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $24.8 Million for Improvements to Flint Hills Trail

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of...

Governor Laura Kelly Appoints Three Members of the Kansas Board of Regents

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly appointed Blake Benson, John B....

Dodge City Community College, Arizona helicopter school settle VA fraud case for $7.5 million

Derek Nester -
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector August 16, 2022 TOPEKA —...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.