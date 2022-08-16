Resources and Assistance for Kansas Veterans Impacted by PACT Act Released

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law on August 1.

The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers. Governor Kelly called on the Senate to pass the bipartisan bill in June.

The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) operates 14 field offices around the state and, together with its Veterans Claims Assistance Program partners, stands ready to serve all veterans and family members in Kansas.

“As Commander in Chief of the Kansas National Guard, I am grateful to Senator Moran and Representative Davids for leading the push to pass the PACT Act and deliver care for the troops who have done so much to protect us,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I encourage every Kansas veteran impacted by this new law to contact the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office and get the care they deserve.”

“Our Veterans Service Representatives (VSR), located throughout the State, assist veterans by providing quality and timely claims assistance, thus enabling them access to their earned compensation and benefits,” Bill Turner, Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs, said. “In addition, our Agency’s leadership, coupled with the VSRs, provide outreach services to educate Veterans, Families, and Employers on the various programs, services, and benefits available to eligible Veterans.”

“Active implementation of this law will enable a large group of Veterans to more effectively demonstrate their exposure to Agent Orange, burn pits, and other toxic agents,” Eric Rohleder, Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office Deputy Director, said.

Kansas veterans can call 1-800-513-7731 to speak with a state Veteran Services Representative for assistance filing a claim or healthcare application or visit VA.gov/PACT to learn more.