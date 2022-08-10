Search

KBI Task Force Arrests Edgerton Man

By: Derek Nester

Date:

JOHNSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested an Edgerton man Wednesday morning following an investigation by the Northeast Child Victim Task Force (NECVTF) and the Collin County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10 at approximately 7:50 a.m., agents from the NECVTF, assisted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search warrant at 207 E. 6th St. in Edgerton, Kansas. During the execution of the warrant, Tony L. Hamer, 57, of Edgerton, was arrested on a Texas warrant for suspected solicitation of prostitution of a person younger than 18-years-old.

Following the arrest, Hamer was booked into the Johnson County Jail. Extradition proceedings are expected.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

