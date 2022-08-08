Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, in photo, and U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, both Kansas Republicans, voted against an election-year spending bill pushed through the U.S. Senate by a narrow margin. The bill now moves to the U.S. House. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Regional NewsKansas News

Marshall, Moran vote against Democrats’ economic legislation after marathon debate

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Kansas GOP lawmakers object to cost, tax and environmental provisions of bill

by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector
August 8, 2022

TOPEKA — Republican U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall were thumbs-down on the Democrats’ economic package approved when Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tie-breaking vote.

Both Kansas senators were critical of the bill’s projected cost, challenged claims the package would have a meaningful impact on inflation, insisted the measure would damage the economy by raising taxes and questioned a plan to hire thousands of new agents at the Internal Revenue Service.

The U.S. House is expected to vote on and approve the bill Friday before sending it to Democratic President Joe Biden.

Moran, who is seeking reelection against Democrat Mark Holland, a former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, said Congress ought to be working on federal reform capable of lowering the price of fuel and of other goods or services.

“The idea that spending more money and increasing taxes will be helpful in combating inflation is false and confirmed by the Congressional Budget Office,” Moran said. “Rather than taking steps to curb spending and expand energy production, the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will raise taxes on small businesses and working families, including by hiring 87,000 more IRS agents to target more Americans with tax audits.”

Marshall said passage of the bill was a “sad day” for the nation. He said the November election, which could result in formation of GOP majorities in the House and Senate, “can’t come soon enough.”

“This will only drive our economy further into recession and will be detrimental to all hard-working Kansans who will continue to see steep prices for gasoline, groceries, rent. And, it’s going to kill jobs,” Marshall said.

The legislation was adopted 51-50, with Harris’ vote making the difference, on Sunday following an all-night session in which senators debated a long list of amendments.

The bill would invest about $400 billion in fighting climate change. That would include tax credits for purchase of electric vehicles and building of wind turbines and solar panels.

It also would enable Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices to help lower costs for 64 million participants and cap out-of-pocket expenditures for seniors on Medicare at $2,000 annually. The legislation extended for 13 million people health insurance subsidies scheduled to expire next year. Republicans removed a provision that limited the price of insulin at $35 a month for people covered under private health care plans.

The legislation would impose a 15% minimum tax on large corporations making more than $1 billion annually and a 1% tax on companies that repurchased their own stock. The Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill could reduce the federal deficit by $102 billion over a 10-year period.

U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, the 2nd District Republican seeking reelection in November, said he was opposed to the Senate bill. His opponent is Democrat Patrick Schmidt of Topeka.

“Kansans want economic relief at the pump and in the grocery store,” he said. “Not more of President Biden’s failed agenda.”

Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleKansas, Nebraska researchers use plants to limit exposure to toxic lead in soil
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Kansas, Nebraska researchers use plants to limit exposure to toxic lead in soil

Derek Nester -
by Niara Savage, Kansas Reflector August 8, 2022 In parts...

Kansas ranks 17th in U.S. on child well-being in terms of economic, health, education metrics

Derek Nester -
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector August 8, 2022 TOPEKA —...

8-8-22 ROYALS BREAK OUT STICKS-VERMEIL TO HOF-CHIEFS RELEASE CB-BONILLA CONTRACT SELLS

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8135141-8-8-22-royals-break-out-sticks-vermeil-to-hof-chiefs-release-cb-bonilla-contract-sells

Red Sox vs. Royals Game Highlights (8/7/22) | MLB Highlights

Sunflower State Radio -

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.