Kansas Men’s Basketball to Celebrate 125 Years in 2022-23

By: Derek Nester

Date:

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The winningest program in NCAA Division I history, Kansas will celebrate 125 years of KU men’s basketball during the 2022-23 season.

Upcoming plans for the 125th season will include a reunion of all former players, coaches and staffs. That celebration, plus additional events throughout the 125th season of KU basketball, will be announced after the Big 12 releases its league schedule in mid-to-late September.

Fans can secure season tickets today for all 17 Kansas men’s basketball home games, which includes the nine Big 12 Conference matchups, seven non-conference and the Nov. 3 Pittsburg State exhibition contest. Tickets are available by clicking here or visiting kuathletics.com. To order men’s basketball season tickets, fans must be active members of the Williams Education Fund, which can be done for as little as $100. More information is available by calling 785.864.3141.

Fans can also take advantage of a specially priced, limited number available mini plan for $125 commemorating the celebration of the 125th season. The mini plan will include four non-conference games that includes the Dec. 17 contest against Indiana. To purchase, click here.

Coming off its sixth national title in 2021-22, Kansas is the all-time leader in wins with 2,357 victories. Additionally, KU’s 63 all-time conference regular-season titles are the most in NCAA Division I, as are its 31 Consensus All-America First Team selections.

Kansas celebrated 120 years of basketball in 2018 with more than 300 former players, coaches and administration returning to Allen Fieldhouse.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
