Professional SportsKansas City Royals

Royals acquire pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming from Seattle for Carlos Santana & cash

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Vinnie Pasquantino selected from Omaha, Ronald Bolaños designated for assignment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming from Seattle for first baseman Carlos Santana and cash considerations. Mills, who is on the 40-man roster, will be optioned to Triple-A Omaha. Fleming will be assigned to High-A Quad Cities.

Additionally, first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino has been selected from Triple-A Omaha. In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolaños has been designated for assignment.

Mills, 27, made his Major League debut with 11 appearances in relief for Seattle last season. He’s made 8 appearances with the Mariners this season, in which he’s pitched to a 4.15 ERA (4 ER in 8.2 IP) and .179 opponents’ average (5-for-28). In 16 appearances with Triple-A Tacoma this season, he’s 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA (4 ER in 19.2 IP). He was selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Gonzaga University.

Fleming, 23, was selected by Seattle in the 11th round in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of Wake Forest University. He made his professional debut last season and went 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA (8 ER in 22.0 IP) with 27 strikeouts (11.0 K/9) and only 4 walks (1.6 BB/9) in 9 appearances (2 starts) between the Arizona Complex League and Low-A Modesto. In 14 starts this season with Low-A Modesto, he’s 6-6 with a 4.92 ERA (37 ER in 67.2 IP), but he’s allowed 2 earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 14 starts.

Santana, 36, signed a two-year contract with Kansas City before the 2021 season. He hit 19 home runs in 158 games with the Royals last year and has 4 HR in 52 games with the Royals this season, with more walks (36) than strikeouts (28). In 17 games this month, he’s hit .357 (20-for-56) with 7 extra-base hits and 11 RBI, and his .478 on-base percentage in June ranks 2nd in the Majors, trailing only Yordan Alvarez (.494).

Pasquantino, 24, hit .280 (70-for-250) with Triple-A Omaha, recording 18 home runs and more walks (37) than strikeouts (36). He ranked among the Triple-A leaders in extra-base hits (36, tied for 3rd), runs (51, tied for 3rd), home runs (tied for 3rd), total bases (144, 4th), slugging percentage (.576, 6th) and OPS (.948, 7th) and has 67 RBI in 69 games, which rank 2nd among all professional players, trailing only the Mets Pete Alonso, who has 69 RBI in 73 games. Pasquantino was selected by Kansas City in the 11th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Old Dominion University. In parts of three seasons in the minor leagues, he’s slashed .293/.382/.574 with 133 extra-base hits and 204 RBI in 242 games.

Bolaños, 25, recorded a 4.42 ERA (9 ER in 18.1 IP) in 8 appearances with the Royals this season. In 9 outings (4 starts) with Triple-A Omaha, he went 0-2 with a 5.49 ERA (12 ER in 19.2 IP).

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

