Fort Riley To Host Annual Memorial Day Observance

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will conduct the annual Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 30 at 11:40 a.m. at the Post Cemetery, 193 Huebner Rd.

The observance honors the men and women who died while serving in our country’s armed forces.

Col. Will McKannay, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, will speak as part of the ceremony. Following brief remarks, Col. McKannay and Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Speichert will place a wreath in honor of those who have died while serving in our country’s armed forces.

The ceremony is open to the public; however, those without a Department of Defense ID card need to arrive early at the Henry Gate visitor control center (Exit 301 off I-70) to obtain a pass to the installation. Grant and Parker Access Control Points are closed on training and federal holidays. For more information on accessing Fort Riley, guests should visit https://home.army.mil/riley/index.php/about/visitor-info

The ceremony will be shared live on www.facebook.com/FortRiley, beginning at 11:40 a.m.

