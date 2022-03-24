33.9 F
Salina
Friday, March 25, 2022
HomeProfessional Sports
Professional Sports

Details Announced For The 2023 NFL Draft At Union Station in Kansas City

By Derek Nester

The Kansas City Sports Commission announced, in collaboration with the NFL, that the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place April 27 – 29, 2023.

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” says Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. “Not only will fans from around the country be traveling to experience the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience, but millions of viewers will see Kansas City in the national spotlight on NFL Network, ESPN and other major networks.”

The 2023 NFL Draft is expected to take place in Kansas City in the iconic area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial, bringing together fans to celebrate one of football’s most popular and eagerly awaited traditions. As part of the event, NFL Draft Experience – the NFL’s interactive football theme park – will allow fans of all teams to test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Draft Experience will be open all three days of the event.

“Kansas City’s internationally recognized passion for sports makes it an ideal host for the NFL Draft,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business & League Events. “We know that our partners, including the Kansas City Chiefs, City of Kansas City, Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, will create a one-of-a-kind experience for our fans as we welcome the next generation of NFL players.”

This marks the first time Kansas City will have the opportunity to host the NFL Draft. It was previously held in Nashville in 2019, remotely in 2020 and in Cleveland in 2021. The 2022 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light is scheduled for April 28 – 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Additional details and information will be made available at https://www.sportkc.org/2023nfldraft in the months to come.

Previous articleFortenberry defense presents case that congressman was unaware of illegal gifts
Next articleRussian Government Employees Charged In Hacking Campaigns, Includes Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant In Kansas
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.