Details Announced For The 2023 NFL Draft At Union Station in Kansas City

The Kansas City Sports Commission announced, in collaboration with the NFL, that the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place April 27 – 29, 2023.

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” says Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. “Not only will fans from around the country be traveling to experience the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience, but millions of viewers will see Kansas City in the national spotlight on NFL Network, ESPN and other major networks.”

The 2023 NFL Draft is expected to take place in Kansas City in the iconic area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial, bringing together fans to celebrate one of football’s most popular and eagerly awaited traditions. As part of the event, NFL Draft Experience – the NFL’s interactive football theme park – will allow fans of all teams to test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Draft Experience will be open all three days of the event.

“Kansas City’s internationally recognized passion for sports makes it an ideal host for the NFL Draft,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business & League Events. “We know that our partners, including the Kansas City Chiefs, City of Kansas City, Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, will create a one-of-a-kind experience for our fans as we welcome the next generation of NFL players.”

This marks the first time Kansas City will have the opportunity to host the NFL Draft. It was previously held in Nashville in 2019, remotely in 2020 and in Cleveland in 2021. The 2022 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light is scheduled for April 28 – 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Additional details and information will be made available at https://www.sportkc.org/2023nfldraft in the months to come.