24.9 F
Salina
Monday, February 21, 2022
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

Jayhawks to Host Wildcats Tuesday in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown

Listen Live On 95.5 KNDY & Z-96.3 The Lake

By Derek Nester

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5/5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2) returns home to host Kansas State (14-12, 6-8) in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. CST on ESPN.

Holding a two-game lead in the loss column in the 2022 Big 12 race, Kansas won its third-straight contest with a 71-58 victory at West Virginia on Feb. 19. Kansas State has won two of its last three games and is looking to rebound from an 82-79 overtime loss at Oklahoma State Feb. 19.

For Tuesday’s contest, Kansas and Kansas State will honor two former players who broke the color barrier at each institution in 1951-52 – LaVannes Squires of Kansas and Gene Wilson of Kansas State.

Kansas is No. 5 in the NET rankings and No. 6 in strength of schedule released by the NCAA through games played Feb. 20. Kansas’ is 10-3 against Quadrant 1 teams and its 10 wins are more than any other team in NCAA Division I.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (79.2 ppg), which is 24th nationally, and in field goal percentage (49.2%, sixth nationally).

A national player of the year candidate, senior Ochai Agbaji leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.0 points per game, which is 19th nationally, and in three-point field goal percentage at 43.7%, 10th nationally. He has scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season after his 23 points at West Virginia on Feb. 19 and has been named Big 12 Player of the Week four times this season.

Kansas has two players ranked in the top four in rebounding in the Big 12 with redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson third at 7.3 rpg and senior David McCormack fourth at 7.1 rpg. Both posted double-doubles at West Virginia (Feb. 19) – McCormack (19 points, 11 rebounds), Wilson (10 points, 11 rebounds)

Jalen Wilson is the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, named Feb. 14.

Up Next

Kansas hits the road to face No. 10 Baylor, Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m. The contest will be televised on ESPN. ESPN College GameDay will originate from Waco, marking the second time this season KU has been featured on the show. Earlier this season, then-No. 10 Kansas defeated then-No. 8 Baylor, 83-59, on Feb. 5, in Allen Fieldhouse.

For ticket information on upcoming games, one can go to here.

 

Previous articleKD 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Broadcast Schedule – Week of 2/20
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.