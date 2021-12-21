46.5 F
Resources Available For Recovery From Widespread Storms and Wildfires

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Agriculture are available to answer questions about the disposal of animal carcasses and other agricultural needs. KDHE can also assist with questions concerning building debris and recovery from the widespread storms and wildfires that impacted Kansas on December 15.

KDHE district office personnel or County Emergency Managers can provide appropriate forms and assist with their completion. KDHE will issue approvals as quickly as possible upon receipt of completed forms.

If a federal disaster is declared, government agencies and persons who seek FEMA reimbursement for costs incurred for disaster response may need to demonstrate prior authorization was obtained for disposal or open burning. The use of these forms will provide that demonstration.

To request forms or assistance completing forms, you may contact the county KDHE district office, county Emergency Manager or the KDHE Bureau of Waste Management at (785) 296-1600.

Links to some common forms used to dispose of disaster debris can be found on the KDHE website.

Information about recovery resources, including mental health resources, for farmers and ranchers, can be found on the Kansas Department of Agriculture website.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester

