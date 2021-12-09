64.2 F
Salina
Thursday, December 9, 2021
HomeKDNS Local News
KDNS Local News

Beloit Free Community Christmas Dinner Tradition Continues

By Derek Nester

The First United Methodist Church of Beloit is pleased once again to continue the Beloit tradition of a free Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day – Saturday, December 25th.

FUMC offered the meal in 2020 after learning the Beloit VFW would be unable to continue, due to Covid issues. Restrictions caused by Covid meant the meal was served as drive-thru or delivery only.

This year, the church is opening up the dine-in option as well. The meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the church Fellowship Hall. Drive-thru will still be available, and delivery can be made to persons who cannot get to the church. Reservations must be made by Friday, December 24th at noon by calling the church office (785-738-2539) in order to guarantee meal delivery.

The menu is baked ham, baked potatoes with butter and sour cream, “very green” green beans, dinner roll and pumpkin pie. The meal is free, although donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the dinner.

Volunteers are always welcome to help prepare and serve the meal, and donations from businesses and individuals are welcome as well. Please call the church office or send an email to beloitumc@gmail.com for more information.

Previous article12-9-21 BRIAN HANNI-VOICE OF THE JAYHAWKS
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.