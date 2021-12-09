Beloit Free Community Christmas Dinner Tradition Continues

The First United Methodist Church of Beloit is pleased once again to continue the Beloit tradition of a free Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day – Saturday, December 25th.

FUMC offered the meal in 2020 after learning the Beloit VFW would be unable to continue, due to Covid issues. Restrictions caused by Covid meant the meal was served as drive-thru or delivery only.

This year, the church is opening up the dine-in option as well. The meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the church Fellowship Hall. Drive-thru will still be available, and delivery can be made to persons who cannot get to the church. Reservations must be made by Friday, December 24th at noon by calling the church office (785-738-2539) in order to guarantee meal delivery.

The menu is baked ham, baked potatoes with butter and sour cream, “very green” green beans, dinner roll and pumpkin pie. The meal is free, although donations will be accepted to cover the cost of the dinner.

Volunteers are always welcome to help prepare and serve the meal, and donations from businesses and individuals are welcome as well. Please call the church office or send an email to beloitumc@gmail.com for more information.