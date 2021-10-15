47 F
Salina
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Kansas Headlines

Medicine Lodge man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder

By Derek Nester

MEDICINE LODGE – (October 15, 2021) – A Barber County man was sentenced to life in prison for a July 2020 murder, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Clinton Wayne Rogers, 35, of Medicine Lodge, was sentenced by Barber County District Court Judge Francis Meisenheimer. Rogers was sentenced to life in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for 653 months on one count of first degree murder. Rogers pleaded guilty to the charge on October 1.

Rogers was convicted for the July 26, 2020, murder of Joyce A. Foulkrod in Medicine Lodge.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Barber County Sheriff’s Department and the Medicine Lodge Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Victor Braden and Assistant Attorney General Michael Gayoso, Jr., of Schmidt’s office.

