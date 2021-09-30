69.9 F
Salina
Thursday, September 30, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Traffic Stop In Neodesha Uncovers 82 Pounds of Methamphetamine

By Derek Nester

WILSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Neodesha Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they discovered over 82 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

On Wednesday night, Sept. 29, at approximately 11:50 p.m., an officer from the Neodesha Police Department conducted a traffic stop for speeding on a 2006 Chevy Silverado, at 400 Main St. in Neodesha. Probable cause to search the vehicle was established, and the search uncovered an excess of 82 pounds of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine has an approximate street value of $3.7 million.

The driver, Alejandro Salazar, 19, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of drug sale paraphernalia, and driving without a valid license.

Roger Mercado, 19, from Garland, Texas, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, and possession of drug sale paraphernalia. He was a passenger in the pickup truck.

Following their arrests, Salazar and Mercado were booked into the Wilson County Jail.

Official charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

Previous articlePublic Comment Encouraged on Proposed Agreements to Protect 14 Aquatic Species in Kansas
Next articleKansas Public College, University Enrollment Increase of 1% Obscures Bleak Five-Year Trend
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.