Traffic Stop In Neodesha Uncovers 82 Pounds of Methamphetamine

WILSON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Neodesha Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they discovered over 82 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

On Wednesday night, Sept. 29, at approximately 11:50 p.m., an officer from the Neodesha Police Department conducted a traffic stop for speeding on a 2006 Chevy Silverado, at 400 Main St. in Neodesha. Probable cause to search the vehicle was established, and the search uncovered an excess of 82 pounds of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine has an approximate street value of $3.7 million.

The driver, Alejandro Salazar, 19, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of drug sale paraphernalia, and driving without a valid license.

Roger Mercado, 19, from Garland, Texas, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, and possession of drug sale paraphernalia. He was a passenger in the pickup truck.

Following their arrests, Salazar and Mercado were booked into the Wilson County Jail.

Official charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.