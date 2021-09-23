Vaccine and Testing Clinics Continue Statewide

TOPEKA – With the increased presence of the Delta variant in Kansas, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. The emergence of the Delta variant poses a dangerous risk to communities across Kansas. On August 23, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (also known as Comirnaty) for people 16 years of age and older. The Pfizer vaccine continues to be available through emergency use authorization for people 12-15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in moderately or severely immunocompromised people through emergency use authorization.

Additionally, the FDA’s emergency use authorization covers patients age 18 and older to receive the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Moderna began the application for full FDA approval in June, nearly a month after Pfizer/BioNTech. Full approval is anticipated in several weeks. Johnson & Johnson has stated they will begin the approval process later this year.

As of September 22, 2021, 51% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The events listed below are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and/or tested to stop the spread of COVID-19 to protect themselves and loved ones. Free testing is available to everyone in Kansas, regardless of vaccination status and even if you have been tested before.

The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in the State of Kansas are the Delta variant. This variant continues to cause the number of cases to rise at the level that was seen in November 2020.

The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than twice as contagious as previous variants. The greatest concern is for those who are unvaccinated. Data shows that this variant causes more severe illness in people who are unvaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines reduce a person’s risk of contracting the virus, including this variant. Additionally, it has been shown to prevent severe disease and death.

Events are listed below by county and then by date. Events marked with a (*) are student focused clinics taking place at schools.

Butler County

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

What: El Dorado YMCA, Testing Event

Where: El Dorado YMCA, 300 N Main St, El Dorado, KS

Hours: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Finney County

Friday, September 24, 2021

What: St. Catherine Hospital, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Moderna

Where: St. Catherine Hospital, North Lawn, 310 E Walnut St, Garden City, KS

Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Pottawatomie County

Every Wednesday from September 22 – October 6, 2021

What: Pottawatomie Country, Testing Event

Where: 519 Lincoln Ave, Wamego, KS

Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Riley County

Every Tuesday and Thursday from September 9-30, 2021

What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Event

Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS

Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Thursday, September 23, 2021

What: Shots-in-the-Ville, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Where: Auntie Mae’s, 616 N 12th St, Manhattan, KS

Hours: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Sedgwick County

Sunday, September 26, 2021

What: St. Anne’s Church, Vaccine Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer

Where: St. Anne’s Church, 2801 S Seneca St, Wichita, KS

Hours: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Monday, September 27, 2021

What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: TBD

Where: United Methodist Open Door, 130 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS

Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM

Saturday, October 2, 2021

What: South Hillside Lord’s Diner, Vaccine Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer

Where: South Hillside Lord’s Diner, 2825 S Hillside St, Wichita, KS

Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Shawnee County

Saturday, September 25, 2021

What: Kansas Beats the Virus, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Where: Betty Phillips Park, 3303 SE Irvingham St, Topeka, KS

Hours: 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Monday, October 4, 2021

What: DCF Topeka Service Center, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Where: DCF Topeka Service Center, 500 SW Van Buren St, Topeka, KS

Hours: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

What: DCF Topeka Service Center, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna

Where: DCF Topeka Service Center, 500 SW Van Buren St, Topeka, KS

Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Thomas County

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

What: Drive Through COVID and Flu Vaccine Event

Vaccines Offered: To Be Determined

Where: Thomas County Health Department Annex Building, 350 S Range Ave, Colby, KS

Hours: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Wyandotte County

Every Monday from September 27 – October 18, 2021

What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson

Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS

Hours: 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Saturday, October 2, 2021

What: Fall Festival, Vaccine and Testing Event

Vaccines Offered: Pfizer

Where: Fall Festival Common Ground, 4105 Gibbs Rd, Kansas City, KS

Hours: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Please note, additional vaccine and testing events may be happening in communities across the state. Please check with your local health department for events that may not be listed.

To find a free testing location in your community, or guidance about who should get tested, visit: knowbeforeyougoKS.com.

To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit: kansasvaccine.gov/