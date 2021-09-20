Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing Ozawkie Man

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide silver alert for a missing Ozawkie man.

The Sheriff's Office first issued the silver alert to local media on Friday, but Klenklen has not be located, so the silver alert has been expanded to a statewide alert.

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kenneth Klenklen. Klenklen is a vulnerable, older white male, who is 59-years-old. Klenklen is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 155 lbs. He has blue eyes and gray hair. Kenneth suffers from Dementia, Parkinson’s disease and has other health issues.

Klenklen was last known to be at the Jefferson West Junction Convenience Store in Meriden, at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021. Klenklen was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a black t-shirt, and a blue unbuttoned short-sleeve shirt.

Klenklen was driving his black with tan trim 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition bearing Kansas License Plate 246 MUZ.

Klenklen is known to frequent the Ozawkie American Legion and the bars in Oskaloosa. Klenklen has also been known to frequent the Prairie Band and Sac and Fox Casino’s in the past.

