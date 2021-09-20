67.4 F
Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Missing Ozawkie Man

By Derek Nester

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide silver alert for a missing Ozawkie man.

Kenneth Klenklen

The whereabouts of 59-year-old Kenneth Klenklen are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. The Sheriff’s Office first issued the silver alert to local media on Friday, but Klenklen has not be located, so the silver alert has been expanded to a statewide alert.

If you see Kenneth Klenklen or his vehicle, or have details about his whereabouts, please immediately call 911, or contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s at (785) 863-2351.

JEFFERSON COUNTY – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kenneth Klenklen. Klenklen is a vulnerable, older white male, who is 59-years-old. Klenklen is 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 155 lbs. He has blue eyes and gray hair. Kenneth suffers from Dementia, Parkinson’s disease and has other health issues.

Klenklen was last known to be at the Jefferson West Junction Convenience Store in Meriden, at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021. Klenklen was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants, a black t-shirt, and a blue unbuttoned short-sleeve shirt.

2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition

Klenklen was driving his black with tan trim 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition bearing Kansas License Plate 246 MUZ.

Klenklen is known to frequent the Ozawkie American Legion and the bars in Oskaloosa. Klenklen has also been known to frequent the Prairie Band and Sac and Fox Casino’s in the past.

If you have any information, or see Kenneth Klenklen or his vehicle, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-863-2351 or your local law enforcement agency.

