KQNK Announces 2021 Norton High School Football Broadcast Schedule

Tune to Classic Hits KQNK this fall for a full slate of exciting Norton High School football! Our broadcast schedule for the 2021 season is as follows:

Fri. Sept. 3rd @ 7:00 PM – At Smith Center

Fri. Sept. 10th @ 7:00 PM – Ellis (Home)

Fri. Sept. 17th @ 7:00 PM – Russell (Home)

Fri. Sept. 24th @ 7:00 PM – At Minneapolis

Fri. Oct. 1st @ 7:00 PM – Ellsworth (Home)

Fri. Oct. 8th @ 7:00 PM – At Beloit

Fri. Oct. 15th @ 7:00 PM – At Hoisington

Fri. Oct. 22nd @ 7:00 PM – Phillipsburg (Home)

All games will be broadcast on KQNK AM 1530, FM 102.5 and FM 106.7 as well as kqnk.com and our mobile app for Android phones. iPhone users can listen to KQNK in the TuneIn App. On your smart speaker (Alexa, Google) just tell it to play KQNK on TuneIn.