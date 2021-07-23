88.1 F
Salina
Friday, July 23, 2021
HomeKNDY Local News
KNDY Local News

Stabbing Reported On Westmoreland Road In Pottawatomie County

By Derek Nester

On Thursday July 22, 2021, at 12:54pm, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a person reporting they had been stabbed and they were driving on Westmoreland Road near Cree Road heading to Westmoreland, Kansas.

First responders located the injured individual in a truck at Westmoreland Road and Rock Creek Road. The individual was transported to the hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies located an individual walking nearby and he was identified as Nigel Breaux, 24, of Westmoreland, Kansas. Further investigation determined that Nigel and the individual had gotten into an altercation and during the altercation the individual was stabbed. The incident had occurred on Westmoreland Road. Nigel was arrested on charges of Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery. He is currently confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail awaiting bond.

Anyone with information on this crime are encouraged to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 for Captain Darrin Stewart, or you may leave a tip via our Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.

Previous articleNew “Destructive” Severe Thunderstorm Warning category to trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts on mobile phones
Next articleKansas Highway Patrol Inspecting Buses To Prepare For Start Of School
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
249FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.