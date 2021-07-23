Stabbing Reported On Westmoreland Road In Pottawatomie County

On Thursday July 22, 2021, at 12:54pm, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a person reporting they had been stabbed and they were driving on Westmoreland Road near Cree Road heading to Westmoreland, Kansas.

First responders located the injured individual in a truck at Westmoreland Road and Rock Creek Road. The individual was transported to the hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies located an individual walking nearby and he was identified as Nigel Breaux, 24, of Westmoreland, Kansas. Further investigation determined that Nigel and the individual had gotten into an altercation and during the altercation the individual was stabbed. The incident had occurred on Westmoreland Road. Nigel was arrested on charges of Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery. He is currently confined at the Pottawatomie County Jail awaiting bond.

Anyone with information on this crime are encouraged to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 for Captain Darrin Stewart, or you may leave a tip via our Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.