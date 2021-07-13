97.6 F
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Kentucky man pleads guilty to securities fraud, agrees to pay $25,000 in restitution

By Derek Nester

McPHERSON – (July 13, 2021) – A Kentucky man pleaded guilty to a securities fraud charge and agreed to pay $25,000 in restitution to a McPherson County victim, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Bryan Scott Hurt, 52, of Glasgow, Ky., pleaded guilty last week in McPherson County District Court to one count of securities fraud. The plea was accepted by McPherson County District Judge John Klenda. Sentencing was scheduled for September 16 at 3 p.m.

An investigation by the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner determined that Hurt’s company solicited a $25,000 investment in an oil and gas lease between December 2014 and January 2015 from a McPherson County resident. Investigators determined that Hurt diverted the investment for personal use and to pay other, unrelated investors.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stacy Edwards of the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of Schmidt’s office.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
