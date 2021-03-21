Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 3/15/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member, Sandra Wilson, County Clerk, Ellen Koch and Gayla Randel of Frankfort were present to observe the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 03/08/21 meeting and the Agenda for today’s meeting with the addition of mask mandate discussion at 9:30 when the County Counselor is present. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Crome Lumber, Inc., Marysville, KS

For shingles for Helvering Center

$16,581.01-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6407

KnowInk, St. Louis, MO

For Poll Pad Annual Maintenance Fee

$1,200.00-Election Fund-P.O. #6408

Quadient Finance, Carol Stream, IL

For Postage

$3,500.00-Courthouse General Fund-P.O. #6409

Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS

For Imel transport & services

$1,065.00-General (Coroner)-P.O. #6410

Elizabeth M. Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney Fee (Feb 12 to March 11, 2021)

$2,100.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6395

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bill to be paid out of the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

City of Marysville – Clean out pump station $270.00

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc., Milwaukee, WI

For 6 Bandag 11R22.5 semi truck tires

$1,234.02-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #109169

Wheeler Lumber, LLC, Milwaukee, WI

For timber planks

$17,450.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109167

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the crews have been hauling rock and blading roads.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 9:03 a.m. with Public Works Administrator Mike Craig to discuss matters of nonelected personnel. Unanimous.

The Board came out of executive session at 9:08 a.m. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application for Philip & Jamie Hanson for the construction of a new home located at 295 Zenith Rd, Waterville, KS. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Marshall County Partnership for Growth Director Ellen Barber met with the Board to further discuss the grant application for the development of infrastructure on 11th Terrace for the proposed Marshall County Jail and the Marshall County Partnership for Growth business park. Mrs. Barber reported that there is a major, substantial local business interested in expanding at this location and would be willing to write a letter of intent to accompany the grant. The grant will be a competitive grant, therefore, Ellen feels that a 20% contribution would likely help to secure the grant. Several questions arose regarding the proposed street and future upkeep. Before finalizing any grant applications, the Board will need to meet with the City of Marysville to discuss the proposed street. The grant application is online and would need to be signed online. County Counselor Jason Brinegar stated that he would need to see the grant before advising Chairman Keith Bramhall to sign the application.

Marshall County Partnership for Growth Director Ellen Barber at the request of Rosalie Meybrunn has asked the Board of Commissioners if they would be willing to write a letter of support for the development of 25th Road to connect Highway 99 to Highway 36 to eliminate the dangerous curves on Highway 99 which travels through Beattie to get to Highway 36.

Alan Anderson and Austin Cline joined the meeting to observe.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar prepared a Resolution to Rescind the Mask Mandate. Commissioner Kickhaefer feels that a mandate with “no teeth” is just a strong recommendation. Commissioner Bramhall stated that people who want to wear a mask are wearing it and others are just not going to. Commissioner Blaske said he would really like to see the mandate extended for a couple more weeks but is ok with whatever decision is made.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution #20-21-03-15-1 which is an order to rescind resolution #20-21-01-25-2 stating whereas the Board of County Commissioners of Marshall County, after consultation with the local health officer and recent mass vaccination of the residence of Marshall County and minimal incidence of infection of COVID-19 in and around Marshall County, it has been determined that the requirement of the use of masks or other face coverings in public is no longer necessary. However, the same shall continue to be strongly recommended. The Board also encourages the public to follow any local mandates. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar discussed with the Board the recent Attorney General opinion in regards to a KOMA complaint filed by Gayla Randel. The complaints were largely dismissed but there are some items to be addressed. County Clerk Sandra Wilson has gathered the requested meeting minutes and notes. Mr. Brinegar will create a log of the executive session incidences and work on a response to the Attorney General to be brought back to the Board in the near future.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 1 hour at 10:19 a.m. for the purpose of attorney-client privileged discussions regarding NextEra contract negotiations with the Board, Special Counsel James Neeld (via telephone), County Counselor Jason Brinegar, Kenny Blair with Cook, Flatt & Strobel and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig. Unanimous.

The Board came out of executive session at 11:19 a.m. No action was taken.

Engineering work continues on the haul route and decommissioning reports.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 11:27 a.m. with Register of Deeds Martha Roesch to discuss matters of nonelected personnel. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to extend the executive session at 11:37 a.m. for 5 minutes for nonelected personnel with the same person’s present with the addition of County Clerk Sandra Wilson. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske, at the recommendation of Register of Deeds Martha Roesch, to hire Debbie Sedlacek as Clerk I, Step I at $17.17/hour to begin on March 23, 2021. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske, at the recommendation of Register of Deeds Martha Roesch, to move Ruth Martin from Clerk I, Step I at $17.17/hour to Clerk II, Step I at $17.79/hour beginning April 1, 2021. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. With the permission of the Board, they will begin all out of county transports on April 1. May 7 is Pony Up Marysville which will be conducted at the Helvering Center and the Board felt it was okay to allow that.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Edgar L. Pralle for the construction of a 70’ x 140’ machine shed . Unanimous.

The Board will take a tour of the Frankfort Nutrition site next Monday, March 22 at 1:00 p.m. They will recess the regularly scheduled meeting at approximately noon and reconvene at the nutrition site at 1:00 p.m.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 12:22 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.