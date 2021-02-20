US Highway 36 Association Announces “Best Burgers” Contest Winners

The US Highway 36 Association is pleased to announce the winners of our “Best Burgers on 36” Contest. During the month of November voting was live on the Association’s Facebook page and Website. Each county located on Highway 36 in Kansas had its own poll which citizens and visitors could vote on. One winner was chosen from each of the counties creating the list of the 13 Best Burgers on 36. The winners received a certificate as well as will be recognized in the Association’s new Travel Guide which will come out in the Spring of 2021. The winners are:

Doniphan County: Kirkwood & Co, 401 W Main St, Highland, KS 66035 (785) 444-3663

Brown County: First Street Bar and Grill, 602 1st St, Hiawatha, KS 66434 (785) 742-3692

Nemaha County: Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 405 Main St, Seneca, KS 66538 (785) 336-6031

Marshall County: Little Haps, 211 2nd St, Home, KS 66438 (785) 799-9920

Washington County: Linn American Legion, 100 5th St, Linn, KS 66953 (785) 348-5370

Republic County: Pinky’s Bar & Grill, 428 Main St, Courtland, KS 66939 (785) 374-4200

Jewell County: Sweden Creme, 610 E South St, Mankato, KS 66956 (785) 378-8600

Smith County: Jiffy Burger, 815 US-36, Smith Center, KS 66967 (785) 282-6435

Phillips County: Third Street Bakery, 729 3rd St, Phillipsburg, KS 67661 (785) 543-6340

Norton County: 110 Bar & Grill, 110 S State St, Norton, KS 67654 (785) 874-4110

Decatur County: The Reload, 133 S Penn Ave, Oberlin, KS 67749 (785) 475-2421

Rawlins County: MOJO Espresso & Bistro, 113 S 4th St, Atwood, KS 67730 (785) 626-9011

Cheyenne County: Diamond R. Bar & Grill, 118 W Washington St, St Francis, KS 67756 (785) 332-3936