US Highway 36 Association Announces “Best Burgers” Contest Winners

The US Highway 36 Association is pleased to announce the winners of our “Best Burgers on 36” Contest. During the month of November voting was live on the Association’s Facebook page and Website. Each county located on Highway 36 in Kansas had its own poll which citizens and visitors could vote on. One winner was chosen from each of the counties creating the list of the 13 Best Burgers on 36. The winners received a certificate as well as will be recognized in the Association’s new Travel Guide which will come out in the Spring of 2021. The winners are:
- Doniphan County: Kirkwood & Co, 401 W Main St, Highland, KS 66035 (785) 444-3663
- Brown County: First Street Bar and Grill, 602 1st St, Hiawatha, KS 66434 (785) 742-3692
- Nemaha County: Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 405 Main St, Seneca, KS 66538 (785) 336-6031
- Marshall County: Little Haps, 211 2nd St, Home, KS 66438 (785) 799-9920
- Washington County: Linn American Legion, 100 5th St, Linn, KS 66953 (785) 348-5370
- Republic County: Pinky’s Bar & Grill, 428 Main St, Courtland, KS 66939 (785) 374-4200
- Jewell County: Sweden Creme, 610 E South St, Mankato, KS 66956 (785) 378-8600
- Smith County: Jiffy Burger, 815 US-36, Smith Center, KS 66967 (785) 282-6435
- Phillips County: Third Street Bakery, 729 3rd St, Phillipsburg, KS 67661 (785) 543-6340
- Norton County: 110 Bar & Grill, 110 S State St, Norton, KS 67654 (785) 874-4110
- Decatur County: The Reload, 133 S Penn Ave, Oberlin, KS 67749 (785) 475-2421
- Rawlins County: MOJO Espresso & Bistro, 113 S 4th St, Atwood, KS 67730 (785) 626-9011
- Cheyenne County: Diamond R. Bar & Grill, 118 W Washington St, St Francis, KS 67756 (785) 332-3936