25.6 F
Wichita
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Kansas Headlines

US Highway 36 Association Announces “Best Burgers” Contest Winners

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

-- SPORTS DESK --

Hamel to Resign at Rock Hills

Dusty Deines - 0
Rock Hills High School football coach Colby Hamel has announced that he will be resigning from his positions at the school effective at the...
College Sports

Kansas Pulls Away for 59-41 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas used a strong second half to pull away for a...
College Sports

Jayhawks Top Wildcats, 59-41, in Dillons Sunflower Showdown

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks claimed its 10th conference win of the season, defeating the...
College Sports

Kansas to Take on Kansas State in Manhattan Wednesday

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23/24 Kansas (15-7, 9-5) takes a three-game winning streak into the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Kansas State (5-17,...
College Sports

Wilson Leads Kansas to 64-50 Victory Over Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics AMES, Iowa – Kansas men’s basketball overcame a slow start and took down Iowa State,...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The US Highway 36 Association is pleased to announce the winners of our “Best Burgers on 36” Contest. During the month of November voting was live on the Association’s Facebook page and Website. Each county located on Highway 36 in Kansas had its own poll which citizens and visitors could vote on. One winner was chosen from each of the counties creating the list of the 13 Best Burgers on 36. The winners received a certificate as well as will be recognized in the Association’s new Travel Guide which will come out in the Spring of 2021. The winners are:

  • Doniphan County: Kirkwood & Co, 401 W Main St, Highland, KS 66035 (785) 444-3663
  • Brown County: First Street Bar and Grill, 602 1st St, Hiawatha, KS 66434 (785) 742-3692
  • Nemaha County: Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 405 Main St, Seneca, KS 66538 (785) 336-6031
  • Marshall County: Little Haps, 211 2nd St, Home, KS 66438 (785) 799-9920
  • Washington County: Linn American Legion, 100 5th St, Linn, KS 66953 (785) 348-5370
  • Republic County: Pinky’s Bar & Grill, 428 Main St, Courtland, KS 66939 (785) 374-4200
  • Jewell County: Sweden Creme, 610 E South St, Mankato, KS 66956 (785) 378-8600
  • Smith County: Jiffy Burger, 815 US-36, Smith Center, KS 66967 (785) 282-6435
  • Phillips County: Third Street Bakery, 729 3rd St, Phillipsburg, KS 67661 (785) 543-6340
  • Norton County: 110 Bar & Grill, 110 S State St, Norton, KS 67654 (785) 874-4110
  • Decatur County: The Reload, 133 S Penn Ave, Oberlin, KS 67749 (785) 475-2421
  • Rawlins County: MOJO Espresso & Bistro, 113 S 4th St, Atwood, KS 67730 (785) 626-9011
  • Cheyenne County: Diamond R. Bar & Grill, 118 W Washington St, St Francis, KS 67756 (785) 332-3936
Kansas News Service

