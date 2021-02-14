KNDY Area School Closings – 2/15/2021

School closings as of 10:30 PM 2/14. Listen to updates on KNDY Morning News at 7:00 AM on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 & FM 95.5.
- Beatrice Public Schools – Closed Monday
- Diller-Odell Public Schools – Closed Monday
- Fairbury Public Schools – Closed Monday
- Highland Community College Western Center – Virtual Classes Monday
- Manhattan Area Technical College – Closed Monday
- Pawnee City Public Schools – Closed Monday
- Southeast Community College – Closed Monday
- Southern Public Schools – Closed Monday
- USD 115 – Nemaha Central – Closed Monday
- USD 224 – Clifton-Clyde – Closed Monday & Tuesday
- USD 364 – Marysville – Closed Monday
- USD 380 – Vermillion/Frankfort/Centralia – Closed Monday & Tuesday
- USD 498 – Valley Heights – Closed Monday & Tuesday