KNDY Local News

KNDY Area School Closings – 2/15/2021

By Derek Nester

Wilson Leads Kansas to 64-50 Victory Over Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics AMES, Iowa – Kansas men’s basketball overcame a slow start and took down Iowa State,...
K-State Falls at Oklahoma State, 67-60

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics STILLWATER, Okla. – K-State couldn't overcome a slow start offensively, as Oklahoma State picked...
Kansas Cruises to 97-64 Victory over Iowa State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Four Jayhawks scored in double figures, including a team-high 19 points from...
OKC Thunder Announce Schedule Changes

Derek Nester - 0
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 11, 2021 – The following changes to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s schedule were announced today by the NBA.
Royals Acquire Andrew Benintendi

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (February 10, 2021) – The Royals announced tonight they have acquired outfielder Andrew Benintendi and cash considerations from Boston...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

School closings as of 10:30 PM 2/14. Listen to updates on KNDY Morning News at 7:00 AM on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 & FM 95.5.

  • Beatrice Public Schools – Closed Monday
  • Diller-Odell Public Schools – Closed Monday
  • Fairbury Public Schools – Closed Monday
  • Highland Community College Western Center – Virtual Classes Monday
  • Manhattan Area Technical College – Closed Monday
  • Pawnee City Public Schools – Closed Monday
  • Southeast Community College – Closed Monday
  • Southern Public Schools – Closed Monday
  • USD 115 – Nemaha Central – Closed Monday
  • USD 224 – Clifton-Clyde – Closed Monday & Tuesday
  • USD 364 – Marysville – Closed Monday
  • USD 380 – Vermillion/Frankfort/Centralia – Closed Monday & Tuesday
  • USD 498 – Valley Heights – Closed Monday & Tuesday
Evergy Asks Customers to Conserve Electricity

Derek Nester - 0
Kansas City, MO – February 14, 2021 – At the request of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Evergy is asking customers to conserve electricity use...
Governor Laura Kelly Issues State of Disaster Emergency Due to Wind Chill Warnings and Stress on Utility and Natural Gas Providers

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – At 4:40 p.m. today, Governor Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency due to wind chill warnings and stress on...
Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces 15 Historic Preservation Projects in Kansas to Receive Heritage Trust Fund Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Historic Sites Board of Review awarded $1,168,492 for 15 historic preservation projects across the state as part...
Jewell County Authorities Continue Search For Burr Oak Bank Robbery Suspect

Derek Nester - 0
On February 9, 2021 at approximately 9:45 am a white male approximately 6’ tall medium build wearing all black, carrying a black rifle entered...
Ex-KU Med Center Official Pleads Guilty To Tax And Embezzlement Charges

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service A former administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank fraud and...
How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
