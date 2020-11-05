COVID-19 Cancels Phillipsburg vs Beloit State Playoff Football Game

Phillipsburg High School today announced that tomorrows KSHSAA 2A Regional high school football playoff game is cancelled after a rise in positive COVID-19 cases at Phillipsburg High School.
The Beloit Trojans will advance to the sectional round, facing the winner of Hutchinson Trinity Catholic vs. Haven on Friday, November 13th.
Due to positive cases on the football team, tomorrow night's game vs Beloit has been canceled.
— PhillipsburgPanthers (@Phillipsburg_HS) November 5, 2020