Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Hanover Jr High & High School Football Games

The Washington County Health Department has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in someone who attended the Jr. High and High School football games at the Hanover football field. Those individuals who were at either game on the following dates and times may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL GAME

Thursday, October 8, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAME

Friday, October 9, 2020 (vs. Clifton-Clyde)

Those who were at the above locations during the identified days are time should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days from the date of their visit. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing. If symptoms do develop, please stay home and contact your health care provider or local health department for guidance on testing. In an emergency, please call 911 and notify first responders that you were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and, if possible, wear a cloth face mask before they arrive.

Washington County residents can stay informed by visiting www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or emails COVID-19@ks.gov. You may also contact the Washington County Health Department at (785) 325-2600 or email wchealth@bluevalley.net.

Tiffany Hayman, R.N.

Administrator

Washington County Health Officer