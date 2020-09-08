KBI Conducting Homicide Investigation In Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Topeka apartment complex.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 6, the Topeka Police Department (TPD) requested the KBI investigate in order to avoid any conflict of interest between TPD personnel and a party involved in the case. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, multiple subjects called 911 to report shots fired at the Prospect Hills Apartment complex. Officers responded to 710 SW Fairlawn Ave. When searching the area, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS transported the man, who was later identified as 29-year-old Albert E. Meade, Jr., of the Topeka area, to Stormont Vail hospital. Meade was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:42 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates that at around 3 a.m., a 19-year-old male from Topeka, and his 20-year-old female passenger, also from Topeka, pulled into the carport at the apartment complex. As they parked, Meade approached the car demanding that he be given a ride. The driver refused and a confrontation occurred where Meade threatened them with a firearm. The male driver then shot Meade with his firearm.

The male and female subjects were taken into custody at the scene. They were questioned and have been released. An autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

Once the investigation concludes, the findings will be sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review.

Nothing further will be released at this time.