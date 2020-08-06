81.7 F
KDNS Local News

Jewell County Announces 12th Case of COVID-19

By Derek Nester

NCAA Division III Presidents Council Cancels Fall Championships

Derek Nester - 0
NCAA Division III championships in fall sports for 2020-21 are canceled. With the health and safety of the division’s student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities...
NCAA DII Presidents Council Cancels Fall 2020 Championships

Derek Nester - 0
Division II’s seven fall 2020 championships are canceled, the Division II Presidents Council decided Wednesday due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented...
Kansas Men’s Basketball to Host Stephen F. Austin Dec. 29

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 29, 2020, inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, replacing KU’s previously scheduled Dec....
Big 12 Conference Adopts 9+1 Football Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
The Big 12 Board of Directors announced that Conference football programs will play a “9+1” schedule for the 2020 season consisting of nine conference...
Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day Cancelled for August 3

Derek Nester - 0
The Big 12 Conference is cancelling its Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. It is yet to be determined if...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Jewell County Health Department received notification confirming our twelfth case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jewell County.

The case involves a female who is maintaining in home isolation and is stable at this time. Jewell County Health Department is working to identify any close contacts of the individual and those who were exposed will be contacted as soon as possible. We will be monitoring these contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms. No further information about the patient will be released.

If you are concerned you were a potential close contact of a COVID positive patient, meaning you were within 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes, and you have not yet been notified by the health department, please quarantine in your home and notify Jewell County Health Department.

If you develop respiratory symptoms (cough, fever of 100.4 or higher, or shortness of breath) or are a potential direct contact of someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 please contact your health care provider PRIOR to arriving at the facility. Please do not arrive at the clinic or hospital prior to calling ahead. These actions will reduce the chance of exposure to our health care providers and allow for the most efficient usage of our currently limited health care resources.

Now more than ever, it is important to implement social distancing, limit your risk of exposure, and do your part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The increase in cases in Kansas and Jewell County demonstrates how vital it is to take necessary precautions to prevent exposure and spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your cooperation and participation in keeping yourselves, your families, and your community safe and healthy.

Jewell County residents can stay informed by visiting the Jewell County Health Department Facebook page, www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 or email COVID­-19@ks.gov. You may also contact the Jewell County Health Department at 785-378-4060.

Governor Laura Kelly Visits Kansas State University Biosecurity Research Institute

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today toured the Kansas State University Biosecurity Research Institute (BRI) to learn more about its work fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, including...
Kansas’ U.S. Senate Race Is Set As Marshall Beats Kobach For GOP Nod; Watkins Out In 2nd District

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas’ biggest race of the evening was one of the first to be decided: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall secured the Republican...
Kansas Total Tax Collections $484.6 Million Ahead of July of Last Fiscal Year

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA—The State of Kansas starts Fiscal Year 2021 by surpassing its total tax-only collections by $484.6 million compared to July of last fiscal year....
AG Derek Schmidt Urges Federal Action To Increase Access, Affordability For Remdesivir

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (August 4, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today urged federal agencies to exercise special legal authority to increase the availability...
