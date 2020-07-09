Linn Picnic Scheduled Friday & Saturday

One of summers annual traditions continues this weekend as the Linn Picnic is scheduled Friday and Saturday. A corn hole tournament is planned Friday evening at 6, along with axe throwing. The band Monkey Business is live Friday at 9, with fireworks at dark.

Saturday begins with a 5k run/walk, and a breakfast at 7. Youth fishing featured 9-10:30. A vendor fair, as well as garden tractor and tractor show starts at 9. A German meal serves at the east shelter house at 11. The parade begins at 5:30, with the theme Midwest at its best. A demolition derby is planned at 7, with karaoke at 9 and yard games for youth and adult.

All proceeds raised will benefit the fitness center, which is being built along with a replacement gymnasium at the Linn school, that was damaged by a tornado. The full list of events is on the Linn Booster Club page on Facebook.