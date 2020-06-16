Kansas State University Announces Additional Emergency Furloughs

Kansas State University will implement additional emergency furloughs for eight employees in Information Technology Services beginning June 28. The action is estimated to save more than $100,000.

Since May, the university has furloughed 430 employees due to COVID-19 impacts to university operations saving nearly $2.75 million.

K-State’s Division of Human Capital Services is working with the affected employees on options for federal and state benefits. Information concerning K-State’s emergency and administrative furlough policies can be found at the Human Capital Services website. Furloughed employees may qualify for state unemployment benefits.