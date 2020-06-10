76 F
Wichita
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
type here...
KNDY Local News

Third Coronavirus-Related Death in Riley County

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

MLS is Back: All 26 Teams to Resume Season at ESPN Wide World of Sports Starting July 8

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK & LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Wednesday, June 10, 2020) – Major League Soccer today announced the league’s plan to restart the 2020...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Volleyball Association Announces 2020 All Stars

Derek Nester - 0
June 9, 2020, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All Stars. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Read more
Kansas Sports

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces New Stadium, Same City For 2020 Game

Derek Nester - 0
After Washburn University announced the closure of their campus on May 5th, due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19, the fate of the...
Read more
Professional Sports

NBA Board of Governors approves competitive format to restart 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK – The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

This Week On The Sports Ticket – June 1st-5th

Derek Nester - 0
PLAY BY PLAY CLASSICS IN JUNE KD Country 94 High School Sports Replays 9:10-10:15 each morning during the Sports Ticket on KD Country 94 Monday, June 1st Head...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 10, 2020) A 61 year-old Riley County man died this morning after suffering complications related to COVID-19. He was receiving care in a local hospital and had been on a ventilator since last week. No further information will be released about the patient.

“I extend my deepest condolences for his family and loved ones,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “This disease is still a serious threat and we all need to continue working together to slow the spread.”

Riley County has no new positive cases since yesterday and the total remains at 71. There are 9 active cases, with 59 recovered, and 3 fatalities.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 1 positive patient on a ventilator, and 0 Persons Under Investigation at this time. A PUI is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.

Kansas has a total of 10,812 positives. That represents an increase of 162 cases since Monday, June 8.  To date, there have been 940 hospitalizations and 240 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.

Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of coronavirus should contact a healthcare professional immediately. The Riley County Screening Hotline 785-323-6400 is staffed by a nurse who is available to provide guidance Monday –Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The hotline will remain active through the end of June.

Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, June 10, 2020:

  • Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 71
  • Total Active: 9
  • Total Recovered: 59
  • Currently Hospitalized: 1
  • Total deaths: 3
  • Pending test results: 65
  • Negative test results: 1,515

*KDHE is reporting 70 positives for Riley County but that total does not include the most recent patient. The total for Riley County is 71.

For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.

6-10 status

6-10 age breakdown

6-10 update

Previous articleLocal Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up “boots-on-the-ground” work...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State Adjusts Academic Calendar, Provides Housing Updates For Fall 2020 Semester

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University will resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester, but is moving the start and end dates of the semester...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly signs bipartisan COVID-19 response bill

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today signed the bipartisan COVID-19 response bill, House Bill 2016 into law. “From day one, my administration has worked keeping Kansans healthy,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces Administration Appointments

Derek Nester - 0
Topeka, KS – Governor Laura Kelly announced today appointments to Kansas state boards, councils and committees. Kansas Advisory Committee on Trauma The ACT is advisory to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Recommends Communities Move into Phase 3 of “Ad Astra” Plan

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. — Governor Laura Kelly announced that her administration, as well as officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, recommend that...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up “boots-on-the-ground” work...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From ‘Air Pirates’

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly’s Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

The Coronavirus Blew A $650M Hole In Kansas’ Budget, Putting Even School Funding In Jeopardy

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service LAWRENCE, Kansas — When Kansas lawmakers left for an early spring break in mid-March, the state was projected to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Educators Worry What Five Months Away From Classrooms Will Do To Schoolkids

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha - Kansas News Service WICHITA, Kansas — The summer slide. That’s the annual learning loss that happens when students spend three months away...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Third Coronavirus-Related Death in Riley County

Derek Nester - 0
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 10, 2020) A 61 year-old Riley County man died this morning after suffering complications related to COVID-19. He was...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up “boots-on-the-ground” work...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

K-State Adjusts Academic Calendar, Provides Housing Updates For Fall 2020 Semester

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — Kansas State University will resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester, but is moving the start and end dates of the semester...
Read more