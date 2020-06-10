Third Coronavirus-Related Death in Riley County

(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 10, 2020) A 61 year-old Riley County man died this morning after suffering complications related to COVID-19. He was receiving care in a local hospital and had been on a ventilator since last week. No further information will be released about the patient.
“I extend my deepest condolences for his family and loved ones,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “This disease is still a serious threat and we all need to continue working together to slow the spread.”
Riley County has no new positive cases since yesterday and the total remains at 71. There are 9 active cases, with 59 recovered, and 3 fatalities.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 1 positive patient on a ventilator, and 0 Persons Under Investigation at this time. A PUI is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
Kansas has a total of 10,812 positives. That represents an increase of 162 cases since Monday, June 8. To date, there have been 940 hospitalizations and 240 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
Anyone who is experiencing symptoms of coronavirus should contact a healthcare professional immediately. The Riley County Screening Hotline 785-323-6400 is staffed by a nurse who is available to provide guidance Monday –Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The hotline will remain active through the end of June.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, June 10, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 71
- Total Active: 9
- Total Recovered: 59
- Currently Hospitalized: 1
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 65
- Negative test results: 1,515
*KDHE is reporting 70 positives for Riley County but that total does not include the most recent patient. The total for Riley County is 71.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.