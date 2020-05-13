65.4 F
Salina
62.4 F
Topeka
60 F
Wichita
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
type here...
-- NEWS DESK --Kansas Headlines

KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns

By Derek Nester
0
44

Must read

Kansas Headlines

KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5. Proffitt joined...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Gov. Ricketts Announces Relaxed Directed Health Measures in Additional Regions

Derek Nester - 0
LINCOLN – Today, at his daily coronavirus press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that less restrictive Directed Health Measures (DHMs) will take effect in three...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 5/11/2020

Bruce Dierking - 0
The Marysville City Council met Monday. Parker Price was sworn in a councilman for Ward 1, replacing Gina Graham who had resigned previously. The...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Second Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5.

Proffitt joined KDHE as the Division of Healthcare Finance’s Director of Operations/COO in December 2017. He was named the Medicaid Director in May 2019.

“I am incredibly thankful for Adam’s leadership and service during his time with KDHE,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “He has done a tremendous job for us and we certainly wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Proffitt has accepted a position in the private sector. An interim director will be announced at a later date.

Previous articleGov. Ricketts Announces Relaxed Directed Health Measures in Additional Regions
- Advertisement -

More articles

Kansas Headlines

Second Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE adds state to travel quarantine list, removes others

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added one state to the quarantine list: Maryland, and removed two states from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

Kansas Headlines

KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5. Proffitt joined...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Gov. Ricketts Announces Relaxed Directed Health Measures in Additional Regions

Derek Nester - 0
LINCOLN – Today, at his daily coronavirus press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that less restrictive Directed Health Measures (DHMs) will take effect in three...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 5/11/2020

Bruce Dierking - 0
The Marysville City Council met Monday. Parker Price was sworn in a councilman for Ward 1, replacing Gina Graham who had resigned previously. The...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Second Lansing Correctional Facility Staff Member Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that one staff member at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) died...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Lakeside Elementary Enhanced Spotlight Recognition Award for 2020

Derek Nester - 0
“The Kansas State Department of Education, in partnership with character.org and Smoky Hill Education Service Center, is honored to recognize Lakeside Elementary School with...
Read more

© 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5. Proffitt joined...
Read more
KNDY Local News

Gov. Ricketts Announces Relaxed Directed Health Measures in Additional Regions

Derek Nester - 0
LINCOLN – Today, at his daily coronavirus press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that less restrictive Directed Health Measures (DHMs) will take effect in three...
Read more