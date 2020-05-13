KDHE Medicaid Director Resigns

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces the resignation of the state’s Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, effective June 5.

Proffitt joined KDHE as the Division of Healthcare Finance’s Director of Operations/COO in December 2017. He was named the Medicaid Director in May 2019.

“I am incredibly thankful for Adam’s leadership and service during his time with KDHE,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “He has done a tremendous job for us and we certainly wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Proffitt has accepted a position in the private sector. An interim director will be announced at a later date.